Fox News' Benjamin Hall Will Tell the Story of Narrowly Surviving Deadly Ukraine Attack in New Memoir

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall will publish a memoir on the one-year anniversary of the day that changed his life forever.

Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home is set to release on March 14, exactly one year after narrowly surviving a tragic attack that left him seriously injured while covering Russia's war in Ukraine. Two of his colleagues — Pierre Zakrzewski and Sasha Kuvshynova — were killed in the Russian attack.

In an interview on Fox & Friends — the first on live television since the attack — Hall detailed his recovery, saying: "I've got one leg, I've got no feet. I see through one eye. I've got one workable hand. I was burned all over. And I feel stronger and more confident than I ever have."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hall said he never gave up the will to live, even as he was lying injured in a Ukraine field.

"I remember lying there when it happened, in the middle of nowhere very badly injured, and thinking, I'm going home no matter what," Hall said. "I will crawl if I have to."

From the moment Hall and his colleagues were caught in the violent attack outside Kyiv on March 14, 2022, he has received nationwide recognition for his service. A prompt, Herculean effort to get him back to the States for medical attention was carried out with the help of the Pentagon and a team of seasoned extraction experts.

From there, he was taken care of at a U.S. military hospital in San Antonio, Texas, a world away from where his life was permanently altered.

"For me this book is about being saved — it's about being saved by all these people," Hall said on Fox & Friends. "And it's that understanding that can give you so much strength. We all think about Pierre every day and I think that's really important for all of us to do. And I think of my family every day and I went through everything thanks to them. And you have got to remember those close things to you and keep fighting for them every day."

According to a press release, the book will recount "his ground-level view of the war" as well as "his dramatic rescue and his arduous and ongoing recovery."

"Hall recalls his time at the front lines of our world's conflicts, exploring how his struggle to step away from war reporting led him back one last perilous time," the release details. "Featuring nail-biting accounts from the many people across multiple countries who banded together to get him to safety, Hall offers a stunning look at the complex teamwork and heartfelt perseverance that turned his life into a mission."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Hall is an experienced war correspondent, according to his Fox News biography, which states he's covered conflicts from the front lines in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Egypt, Haiti and Iran. He joined Fox News in 2015.