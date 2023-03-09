Injured War Reporter Benjamin Hall Remembers His Slain Colleague: 'He Laid Down His Life to Save Me'

War correspondent Benjamin Hall has spent the past 12 months since he was wounded in Ukraine learning to approach life with gratitude, knowing that the same attack he miraculously survived killed four others — including his dear friend and mentor, Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski.

"I speak to Pierre's family and I understand that I lost a lot — I lost limbs and I'm badly injured — but they lost everything," Hall tells PEOPLE, explaining why he views himself as fortunate, all things considered. Those thoughts are explored more in his forthcoming memoir, Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home, and in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

On March 14, 2022, while Hall and Zakrzewski were in Ukraine to cover the early days of Russia's invasion for Fox News, they decided to travel away from their home base in Kyiv to get footage of a nearby town. It was called Horenka, and it had been decimated by Russian attacks and subsequently abandoned.

Along with 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist Sasha Kuvshynova, who served as their translator and guide, the news crew piled into the back of a small red vehicle and let a couple of soldiers up front do the navigating.

Benjamin Hall reports from Horenka, Ukraine, on the day of the bombing. Pierre Zakrzewski filmed. Pierre Zakrzewski/Fox News

The shoot went well and on the drive back to Kyiv, Hall found himself starting to plan how he'd turn the footage into a compelling package for his newscast. Then a series of missiles struck down on their vehicle, and everything went dark.

When Hall snapped to after the blasts and crawled out of the vehicle — at that point realizing he was missing a leg — he didn't see Kuvshynova or the soldiers. But he found Zakrzewski, still conscious and lying flat on the roadside about 15 feet away. The cameraman's final breaths were spent warning Hall to stay still and not call attention to Russian drones.

In those hazy moments that Hall awaited rescue on the deserted highway, he recalls deciding that if he ever made it home safe, he would use his actions to carry on the legacies of Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova. "I realized that for them, I have to live the most fulfilling life. A life that helps everyone else. A life that makes the most of it in their names," Hall says. "Otherwise, I'm wasting it."

Below, Hall's salute to Zakrzewski, who died that day at the age of 55, excerpted from Saved:

'Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home' by Benjamin Hall.

I think a lot about the attack, and about Pierre and Sasha. Sometimes I replay the whole scene in my head. I imagine I'm back in that village, sitting on the ground, hurt, bleeding, trying to live, and in that instant, I suddenly realize that anything in life is possible — that we can get up when we get knocked down, and push forward and not be afraid.

What I don't like doing, however, is watching the footage Pierre shot leading up to the moment of the attack. I find it too hard to watch, and it brings the attack much closer to home than I like. The journalist in me should want to analyze the footage for any clues it might offer to what happened that day and investigate precisely who was responsible for the bombing and what weapons were used, something which is not yet clear — but that's still hard at the moment. The memories will come, and I will deal with them, but I don't need to make them any more vivid.

I also think back on how I was rescued and spirited to Poland. I think about all the things that could have gone wrong but instead went right — mainly because I was in the hands of such true professionals and extraordinary heroes. Sometimes I'd wonder why so much effort and energy was expended to rescue me. It was a message from Dave, one of the heroes who saved me, that provided me with an answer. "Pierre and Sasha's deaths were tragic, but not meaningless," Dave wrote. "In a conflict marked by propaganda, lies, corruption, and deception, they, with you, sought to bring to the light of truth the cause of right for history's witness. The role of reporters and information in this war is parallel with the role of the warfighter. Truth is the first casualty of war, but it survives when good prevails."

Dave, like me, sometimes can't quite believe the way things fell into place to get me home. "The only reason I don't say that it was impossible," he explains, "is because, somehow, by the grace of God, it happened."

My friend Pierre pops back in my mind every single day. Sometimes it is the Pierre who was lying on the ground beside me, and when that happens, I work hard to summon the living Pierre. When I see photos of us together, I laugh and remember what he was like. Seeing Pierre with his bushy mustache and his goofy smile always makes me happy.

Pierre Zakrzewski and Benjamin Hall in Afghanistan, December 2020. Pierre Zakrzewski/Fox News

I remember being with Pierre in Afghanistan early in 2021, on the outskirts of Kabul. We'd been hearing the Taliban wouldn't enter the city, but we could see with our own eyes that they'd already gone in. So we had to report that the intelligence was wrong and the Taliban were already there. The precious little downtime we had in Afghanistan was the best. Pierre absolutely loved the terrain, and he loved the different tribes and people.

One day we came across some Afghanis racing horses straight up a very steep hill. We'd never seen anything like it. When the race ended, we saw two beautiful white horses and asked the mountaineers if they could let us ride for a bit. Pierre and I galloped into the peaceful part of the mountain, savoring the absolute silence, broken only by clopping hoofs. Far below us a war raged, but for about ninety minutes Pierre and I enjoyed a perfectly beautiful trot in the gorgeous Afghan mountains. We talked a bit, mostly about Afghanistan, and about how it was changing into a new country, a new world, and how the peace we were experiencing that very moment would soon be lost to the chaos of war.

So much goodness and beauty, we thought, and soon it will be gone.

Pierre Zakrzewski and Benjamin Hall ride horses in Afghanistan. Instagram

When I am alone, I think about Pierre, and I believe with all my heart that he laid down his life to save me. I was in the back of the red car, in the middle seat — the death seat. I should have been the first person killed in the attack. Yet somehow I was the one who made it out alive. How? Why? Pierre jumped out of the car first, clearing the way for me to narrowly escape. He tried to protect me to the very end, warning me about the Russians, looking out for me. He was brave and selfless to his last breath. That day, he saved my life.

But every day that I knew him, he made me a better human. He taught me how to find the beauty in the ugliest places, as well as the goodness amid the worst of humanity. He fought even harder to make people's lives better than those who fought to destroy life. I think about Pierre every day and I hope he is still riding tall in his saddle, somewhere on a beautiful, untouched mountain.

For more on Benjamin Hall's new outlook on life, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. Hall's memoir, Saved, reaches bookshelves on March 14, the first anniversary of his attack.