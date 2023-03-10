Fox News' Benjamin Hall: A Photo Timeline of the Brutal Attack That Nearly Killed Him and His Brave Recovery

01 of 12 The Hall Family Alicia and Benjamin Hall with daughters (from left) Hero, Honor and Iris. Lauren Fleishman Alicia and Benjamin Hall pose outside their London home with their three children: (from left) Hero, 3, Honor, 7, and Iris, 5. The family is happy to be moving forward after a difficult 12 months of recovery. Amid the struggles of the past year, the Halls learned to be grateful. "We always considered ourselves really lucky because Benji survived," Alicia tells PEOPLE. "That's a really strange thing sometimes for other people to hear because they're like, 'Yeah, but what's happened to you is terrible!' We're like, 'Well, it is, but it could have been a lot worse.'" Their story of the past year is told through photos below.

02 of 12 Before the Blasts Benjamin Hall reports from Horenka, Ukraine, on the day of the bombing. Pierre Zakrzewski filmed. Pierre Zakrzewski/Fox News Benjamin Hall's survival story began on March 14, 2022, while he was holed up in Kyiv, Ukraine, to cover Russia's invasion from the ground. That day, he visited the abandoned town of Horenka to see the damage that shelling had caused. Traveling with two Ukrainian soldiers and two colleagues — Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local fixer Sasha Kuvshynova — the day was going smoothly. Then, their vehicle was struck by a series of Russian missiles, killing everyone but Hall who, among other injuries, lost a leg in the blasts. For about 40 minutes, he was stranded on the roadside with no way to summon help.

03 of 12 Getting to Safety Benjamin Hall is loaded onto a Polish government train. Courtesy Save Our Allies When a Ukrainian combat leader took a wrong turn onto an abandoned highway, he didn't realize it would save a life. There, he found Hall on the side of the road and hoisted him into a van, where the father of three was transported to get medical attention. Soon, word of the accident traveled to Fox News executives, who launched into crisis mode and started pulling any string possible to get Hall out of Ukraine safely and into more permanent care. The Herculean effort to locate him in a war zone and evacuate him ultimately proved successful, thanks to last-minute approval to get Hall a ride on the Polish prime minister's train, which was preparing to depart Ukraine and may have been Hall's last hope at getting out.

04 of 12 Powering Through the Pain Benjamin Hall recovering far from home. Courtesy After evacuating Ukraine, Hall got special approval to receive care at a U.S. military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. There, Alicia was able to very briefly see Hall for the first time since his accident. She had to get back to their daughters in London before bedtime, though, and it was the last time she'd see him for another five months. After only 10 days in Germany, Hall was transferred to the U.S. Army hospital in San Antonio, Texas, which specializes in polytrauma. Doctors anticipated a two-year stay, warning that Hall's wide-ranging injuries would require a lot of work — and time — to heal. He and Alicia made the difficult decision that Hall would recover in Texas without them, allowing their daughters to maintain stability in London and giving Hall more energy to focus on rehabilitation. Eager to see his daughters again and begin a new chapter of his life back at home, Hall pushed his limits to the max, rebuilding muscle in physical therapy and working with doctors to quickly fine-tune his prosthetics so that they could expedite his discharge. By August 21, 2022 — after about five months in Texas — he was on his way home, just in time to celebrate his eldest daughter's seventh birthday.

05 of 12 A Warm Welcome Alicia and Benjamin Hall are reunited on the tarmac upon his return from Texas. Rick Findler After months of parenting without her husband's support, Alicia was ecstatic to welcome Hall back to the U.K., meeting him on the tarmac after his plane touched down. While Hall was recovering, Alicia focused on keeping the girls busy and preparing them for their dad's return, having conversations about his injuries so that they wouldn't be surprised. Alicia tells PEOPLE that her mantra during his absence was simple: "This too shall pass." And it did.

06 of 12 Reunited at Last Benjamin Hall reunites with his daughters after six months, August 2022. Rick Findler The moment that Hall dreamed of since the first moments after the blast — seeing his girls again. Above, he sits on the couch as Honor runs in for a hug, as well as the family's chocolate Lab, Bosco. Before walking into the house, he says he felt a mix of excitement and fear — the latter, because he wasn't sure how they'd react seeing "the reality of my injuries." His middle daughter, Iris, stands in the background, a little shy at first.

07 of 12 Little Yellow Jumpsuit Yellow Jumpsuit. Lauren Fleishman When Hall left for Ukraine, he brought three mementos from his daughters: a trio of toy hedgehogs named Yellow Jumpsuit, Red Shorts and Blue Pants. Hall would send photos of the hedgehogs going on adventures to his daughters as a way to take them along on his travels. The bombing on March 14, 2022, shredded Hall's clothes and belongings, but there was a small area beneath his body armor that remained untouched. In there were his phones, his passport and Yellow Jumpsuit. Suddenly, "something so small as a toy, which I didn't give much thought to before," he says, became a symbol of the light at the end of the tunnel. He was committed to getting Yellow Jumpsuit home. When Hall finally saw his daughters again, Yellow Jumpsuit was one of the first things Iris asked about. He pulled it out of his pocket and the entire journey of the six months prior seemed to come full circle — they had both made it home safe.

08 of 12 A Favorite Activity Hero, Honor and Iris Hall jump on the trampoline with encouragement from their dad. Lauren Fleishman Hero, Honor and Iris are full of energy — "wild," even, Alicia says with a laugh. "That's one thing I that didn't rein in during Benji being away." One of the girls' favorite activities these days is bouncing around in the backyard. "I keep asking when I can get on the trampoline," Hall says. "I'm an avid watcher from the side at the moment."

09 of 12 Improving Mobility Benjamin Hall's canes and prosthetics. Lauren Fleishman Hall can get through his day with far fewer challenges now, thanks to his prosthetics and canes. The more he practices, and the more strength he rebuilds, the easier it gets. "I set myself goals. I say that I want to walk this far, you know, next month, then I want to walk this far after that," Hall explains. "I look forward to running."

10 of 12 Bedtime Rituals Benjamin Hall reads bedtime stories to his daughters. Lauren Fleishman Hall reads bedtime stories to his girls frequently—in this case, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. He spent months dreaming about "being with them and doing absolutely normal day-to-day things — the things that we take for granted in a normal life." Today he continues to live for those small moments of joy. "We read lots of stories," he says.

11 of 12 Support System Alicia and Benjamin Hall. Lauren Fleishman Alicia and Hall have been each other's rocks through the past year, a two-way support system that got them to the finish line. "It's a journey, isn't it? Life's a journey," Alicia says. "And if this is your story, you've just got to go with it. You can't fight it. You have to go with that story and make the most out of it." When she thinks about everything still happening in Ukraine, the Turkey-Syria earthquake that killed tens of thousands, and everyday tragedies all over the world, she's reminded to appreciate what they have and keep chugging along, "because that's all you can do really." "It would be selfish of Benji and I to wallow in self-pity when much worse has happened to many more people," she adds. "Something gets us all in the end, doesn't it? If you can survive your fate for as long as possible, then that's all you can hope for."