First Look: Fox News Documentary Chronicles Benjamin Hall's Miraculous Rescue After Ukraine Bombing

In a clip of Sacrifice and Survival obtained exclusively by PEOPLE, Hall's extraction team talks about one of the tough decisions they made early on to get him out of Ukraine while he was still in critical condition

By People Staff
Published on March 17, 2023 04:26 PM
Benjamin Hall
Benjamin Hall in February 2023. Photo: Lauren Fleishman

In the critical first day after Fox News war correspondent Benjamin Hall was severely wounded by Russian missiles in Ukraine and brought to a local hospital for treatment, colleagues and loved ones were grappling with the question of how to best ensure that he would survive his injuries. Hall needed intensive care that would be difficult to get in a war-torn area like Kyiv — but transporting him out of the country in such a grave state also posed a risk.

"So many injuries become worse once you start to transport," explains decorated Navy surgeon Rich Jadick, who was part of Hall's extraction team, in a first look at Fox News' forthcoming documentary titled Sacrifice and Survival: A Story from the Front Line.

Torn on what to do with Hall, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace called his wife, Alicia Meller, who was back home in London.

"They basically said, 'Do you want to move him? What do you think?'" Meller recalls in the exclusive clip from Sacrifice and Survival, shown below. "My instincts said that he needed to move, and so I said, 'I think we should move him.'"

The decision to send a team into Ukraine to retrieve Hall in March of 2022 was one of several difficult calls made in the days, weeks and months after Hall's brush with death.

In the end, each risk paid off, paving the way for Hall to get where he is now — back home with his wife and daughters, feeling grateful for his life as he masters his prosthetics and ponders his next career moves.

The new documentary by Fox News chronicles Hall's long journey over the past year, from his arrival in Ukraine in February 2022 to his very different life today.

Featuring interviews with Hall, Meller and several people who mobilized behind the journalist after the March 14, 2022, attack, it offers an inside look at what really happened, supported by photos and videos from the events.

Survival and Sacrifice: A Story from the Front Line airs Sunday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

