'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Planning a Run for Congress

The 42-year-old actor, a Democrat, is running for California's 30th District seat

By Melissa Montoya
Published on January 19, 2023 01:02 AM
ben savage
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Ben Savage, best known for his portrayal of Cory Matthews on Boy Meets World, is planning a run for Congress.

Paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday shows the creation of a committee for Savage's campaign. Savage's run as a Democrat will be in California's 30th District seat, currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank.

Schiff is expected to run for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat, although Feinstein has yet to make a decision on her future, according to Deadline.

PEOPLE's attempts to reach the Savage campaign were unsuccessful on Wednesday night.

This is not the first time the 42-year-old has run for public office.

In 2022, Savage ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council. Savage said then he was running because "people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading."

While it was his first foray into electoral politics, Savage has been interested in politics since he was younger, even interning for Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, while he was a student at Stanford University in 2003, according to a Rolling Stone interview that coincided with the 2014 premiere of the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World.

Three others — California Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Nick Melvoin and Josh Bocanegra — have also filed paperwork with the FEC for the District 30 seat, according to Spectrum News Washington D.C. correspondent Cassie Semyon.

Savage more recently celebrated his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Tessa Angermeier.

Last week, the Girl Meets World alum posted a photo of him and now-fiancée Angermeier, 30.

"The best is yet to come," the actor captioned the snap.

