Ben Savage's 'Boy Meets World' Costars Break Silence on His Congressional Campaign

In an episode of Pod Meets World, Savage's former costars made some remarks while rewatching the episode of Boy Meets World in which Savage's character, Cory Matthews, runs for class president

By
Published on April 6, 2023 02:25 PM
Ben Savage, Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle Boy Meets World - 1993
Photo: Touchstone Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ben Savage might have recently announced his run for Rep. Adam Schiff's seat in Congress — but that doesn't mean his Boy Meets World castmates are ready to campaign for him.

Speaking on a recent episode of their show rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World, actors Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle discussed 42-year-old Savage's foray into politics — and why they don't feel it should be up to them to endorse him or not.

In the most recent podcast episode, which premiered Thursday, the trio rewatched season 2, episode 14 of Boy Meets World, in which Savage's character, Cory Matthews, runs for class president.

Prior to discussing the episode, Fishel brought up Savage's run, saying, "We've been tagged in things, we've been asked [about his campaign], and we were contemplating what we were going to say, if we were going to say anything."

Fishel then asked Friedle: "Will, what would you like to say about Ben Savage running for Congress?"

"I will say what I say any time anybody asks me to publicly speak about politics, which is I do not publicly speak about politics," Friedle replied. "It's just the way I was raised; you don't talk about politics, you don't talk about your sex life, you don't talk about how much money you make, you just don't. I do all my talking in the voting booth and I have since I was 18. And that is my answer."

Fishel then asked Strong, who said, "I walked in to my local coffee shop a week ago and the guy behind the counter looked at me and went, 'Hey, I heard you're running for Senate.' And I was like, 'Wow, that's wrong on every level.' And I guess what that pointed out to me was how much the wires can cross.'"

Strong continued: "It puts an undue pressure on us to a certain degree, and I get it ... but the reality is, because I worked with somebody when I was 13 years old through 20, it's interesting that we have the pressure to comment on it."

"When we were younger, Ben and I basically didn't agree on much politically. We often found ourselves on exact opposite sides of almost every issue," Strong said. "Now, the important thing to state is that we were teenagers and it was 1993 through 2000, so maybe a lot has changed."

Adding that he's sure Savage's views have at least slightly changed, he said he would "wait and see" what his former costar's current beliefs are before offering his support. "I'm not going to endorse Ben simply because I had the same job as him when I was a teenager," he said.

ben savage
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Fishel weighed in, too, saying she felt similarly to Strong, but noted that she lived in a different district, and would not be voting in that race.

"I think it is very important to figure out what our individual priorities are ... and you look for those things that mean the most to you, and try to find a leader that aligns with your values as closely as possible and then you support that person," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Savage has so far not appeared on the podcast, though Fishel said in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight that the door is always open for him.

"If Ben wants to come on, we have an open-door policy," Fishel told the outlet. "Ben said, listen I just don't think it's my thing. I think I wanna focus on other aspects of my career. We said, 'Totally understand. If you ever change your mind, let us know and come on.'"

In March, Savage announced he would run as a Democrat in California's 30th District seat, currently held by Rep. Schiff, who recently announced his own campaign for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat.

"I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues," Savage said on Instagram.

In 2022, Savage also ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council, earning just over 6% of the vote and placing seventh in a pack of 12 candidates.

While it was his first foray into electoral politics, Savage has been interested in politics since he was younger, even interning for Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania while he was a student at Stanford University in 2003, according to a Rolling Stone interview that coincided with the 2014 premiere of the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World.

Related Articles
Clarence Thomas
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Reportedly Accepted Luxury Gifts from Billionaire Republican Mega-Donor
Chandler Dean
Couple Gets Married at N.Y.C. Courthouse on Donald Trump's Arraignment Day: 'It Was Perfect'
Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Files to Challenge President Joe Biden in 2024 Democratic Primary
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump return to the White House on May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC
Donald Trump Thanked Everyone in His Family Except Wife Melania in Mar-a-Lago Speech After Arraignment
Justin Kanew
'Amazing Race' Alum and Onetime Congressional Candidate Details Shooting That 'Targeted' Family's Home
Jill Biden to Lead U.S. Delegation to King Charles III’s Coronation
Jill Biden to Lead U.S. Delegation to King Charles III's Coronation
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Involved in Donald Trump's Hush Money Case
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Tied to Donald Trump's Indictment
Judge Janet Protasiewicz
Why Everyone Is Talking About the Results of This One, Massively Consequential Wisconsin Race
WASHINGTON, D C , UNITED STATES - 2019/06/25: U.S. Representative Jesús García (D-IL, aka Jesús G. "Chuy" García) speaking at a rally against the proposed United StatesMexicoCanada Agreement (USMCA), the proposed successor to NAFTA, at the Capitol. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
U.S. Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García Announces Death of His 'Beloved' 28-Year-Old Daughter: 'Completely Heartbroken'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago for Campaign Speech After Pleading Not Guilty Following Indictment
Donald Glover and Malia Obama
Malia Obama to Make Directorial Debut with Donald Glover-Produced Short Film: Report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
A Timeline of How Donald Trump's Day in Court Unfolded
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Biggest Bombshells from the Donald Trump Indictment, from Hush Money Payments to 'Friends in High Places'
Former US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the courtroom inside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023.
See the Viral Moment as Door Closes in Donald Trump's Face When He Enters Courtroom
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense.
Melania Trump Absent from Donald's Court Proceedings as He's Arraigned on Criminal Charges in N.Y.C.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts as Details of Indictment Are Unsealed