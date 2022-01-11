The life of a politician, Affleck told The Boston Globe recently, is "so depressing"

Ben Affleck Says He's Glad He Never Ran for Congress: Ayanna Pressley 'Would Have Cleaned My Clock'

Ben Affleck once considered a run for Congress — but doesn't regret not launching a campaign, as he believes he would have lost handily to current Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

Speaking to The Boston Globe to discuss his latest movie, The Tender Bar, the 49-year-old actor said there was interest in him launching a Congressional campaign to represent Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District in 2018.

"People wanted me to run against [former Rep. Michael] Capuano in the, you know, the old Tip O'Neill district," Affleck told the Globe.

But Pressley, 47, ended up running on the Democratic ticket and winning the seat in 2018. Had he run against her, Affleck said Pressley would have likely beaten him.

"She probably would have beat my [expletive], so I'm glad I didn't run. Even though she's from Ohio, I have a feeling she would have cleaned my clock," he said.

Pressley, a member of the self-described "squad" of progressive lawmakers in Congress, has built a national profile since first being elected in 2018, and she cruised to reelection in 2020.

Elsewhere in his interview with the Globe, Affleck seemed to put to rest any speculation that he might mull a future run for office, saying that previous campaigning he did for politicians like John Kerry disillusioned him.

"I did a lot of campaigning for John Kerry, because I liked him; the Democratic National Convention was in Boston; I felt strongly about gay marriage; and I felt George Bush and the war in Iraq was wrong.," Affleck said. "But I didn't want to run for Congress. I looked at the life of people in Congress and it was a constant process of glad-handing, begging for money and being beholden to people. It's so depressing. I thought it was miserable and corrupt and ugly."

Instead of politicking, Affleck told the Globe he's giving back in a different way — through his Eastern Congo Initiative, an advocacy and grant-making non-profit he co-founded in 2010.