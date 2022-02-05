The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have been the subject of much debate due to controversy in the nation over reported human rights violations by the Chinese government

Meghan McCain Says She 'Will Not Watch One Minute' of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: 'Genocide Games'

Meghan McCain is making her feelings known about the 2022 Winter Olympics.

On Friday, the same day the Games kicked off with an elaborate Opening Ceremony, the author and former The View co-host panned the sporting event taking place in Beijing, China.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Highlighting controversy within the nation over reported human rights violations by the Chinese government, McCain, 37, shared an image on her Instagram feed crafted by Chinese artist badiucao, which was created in protest of the host country.

"I will not watch one minute of the @Beijing2022," McCain captioned her post, adding the hashtag, "#GenocideGames."

McCain shared two additional images crafted by badiucao on her Instagram Story as well. All three posts depict athletes in red potentially harming bystanders with various instruments — a hockey stick, a biathlon rifle, and a coronavirus curling stone.

She continued to express her decision to not watch the 2022 Winter Olympics in another statement shared on Twitter.

"There is no reason to watch a Winter Olympics that is holding up and spreading propaganda for a regime that is committing actual genocide and ethnic cleansing - on top of poisoning the world and killing 6 million people," the mother of one tweeted. "Absolute shame on the international community for this."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) modified the longstanding official Olympic motto from "Faster, Higher, Stronger" to "Faster, Higher, Stronger — Together." The small change was meant to reflect a spirit of unity and solidarity for the Games.

In December, the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, indicating that no official representatives will attend. Australia, Canada, Japan, the U.K., and others followed suit, giving similar reasons for their government officials to stay home rather than show up at the Winter Olympics.

In a briefing this week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki cited "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses" in the administration's decision to send a message of disapproval to the Chinese government.

"U.S. diplomatic or official representation would treat these Games as business as usual in the face of the [People's Republic of China]'s egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang," Psaki, 43, said. "And we simply can't do that."

RELATED VIDEO: Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Sometimes Sings a Classic Children's Song in Her Head While Competing

Last month, the Human Rights Watch was joined by other advocacy groups from around the world in calling for more governments to join the boycott of the Winter Games in Beijing and "for athletes and sponsors not to legitimize government abuses," according to a press release from the coalition of organizations.

"It's not possible for the Olympic Games to be a 'force for good,' as the International Olympic Committee claims, while the host government is committing grave crimes in violation of international law," China Director at Human Rights Watch Sophie Richardson said in a statement.

Previously in December, just before the U.S. announced its diplomatic boycott, IOC President Thomas Bach gave an interview with German news agency DPA.

"What is our responsibility and what are our limits?" Bach said, per Reuters. "Our responsibility is to run the Games in accordance with the Olympic Charter ... and to bring together the athletes from 206 teams and the IOC refugee team under one roof."