Image zoom Baylor Lady Bears basketball player Kalani Brown's Instagram post from her White House visit with the team Kalani Brown/Instagram

On Monday, President Donald Trump welcomed the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team to the White House in honor of their recent championship win.

A noted lover of fast food, Trump reportedly served the players a spread of Burger King, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s and Wendy’s, as he has for previous visiting teams.

It was a routine that Baylor player Kalani Brown couldn’t let pass without some ribbing.

“The moment everyone’s been waiting for,” she captioned a short clip on her Instagram of the fast food at the White House, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

When North Dakota State University’s championship football team visited in March, Trump served them fast food, which is what he ordered up for Clemson University’s team in January.

“Because of the shutdown, you know we have the great Clemson team with us, the national champions. So we went out and we ordered American fast food, paid for by me,” Trump said during Clemson’s visit. “Lots of hamburgers, lots of pizza. … We have some very large people that like eating. So I think we’re going to have a little fun.”

In Brown’s video on Monday, she said, “Whoa, like wow” as she surveyed the food. “They was not lying,” she continued, adding, “Okay, Donnie, cool.”

Brown, 22, also posted a selfie from the White House but pointedly tagged her location as the “Obama White House.” (A Baylor spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.)

RELATED: President Trump’s Love Affair with Fast Food — a Brief and Salty History

Image zoom Kalani Brown's Instagram post from the White House Kalani Brown/Instagram

The Baylor women’s team presented President Trump with his own jersey during their Oval Office visit as he heaped praise on them for their victory over Notre Dame earlier this month — their third national title, all under Head Coach Kim Mulkey.

Monday’s visit was the first time Trump has welcomed a women’s team solo to the White House following a championship, amid an ongoing trend of players and even complete teams opting to forgo the trip to D.C. (though some have cited scheduling and not politics as their reason).

RELATED: Fries with That? Trump Buys Clemson Team Spread of Fast Food on Silver Platters During Shutdown

“The championship game will go down as one of the greatest in the history of women’s college basketball,” Trump told the team in the Oval Office, reading from prepared remarks. He was joined by Vice President Mike Pence.

Image zoom President Donald Trump (center) with the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team in the Oval Office on Monday Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

“You dominated for most of the game and led Notre Dame by 12 points going into the final minutes of the third quarter,” the president said. “It was very exciting. People were calling and saying, ‘You better turn on this game, it looks pretty good.’ “

Trump said the Lady Bears have “left an enduring mark on college basketball history and you’ll all be incredibly proud of what you have achieved.”

RELATED: Burger King Trolls Donald Trump for Misspelling Hamburgers in Tweet — ‘We’re All Out of Hamberders’

“In many years to come, you’ll be looking back and you’re going to be thinking about that incredible season,” he said.

Presented with his own Baylor jersey, coach Mulkey joked, “It may not be the right size.”

“I love those short sleeves,” Trump said. “I’ll give it to Melania.”

Image zoom President Donald Trump holds up an honorary Baylor University jersey during a visit from the women's championship basketball team on Monday.

Mulkey previously told the Associated Press that the Baylor team visiting the White House was not a comment on his divisive administration. She and the Lady Bears visited twice before, under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“I’ve been every time for every president,” she told the AP earlier this month. “It’s not a political issue for me. It’s an honor to go to the White House. I want everyone to say they went to the White House. Not many people can say that.”

In the Oval Office, she and Trump bantered a bit — as when he asked if she wanted to come work for his administration: Would you like to work at the White House, by any chance?”

As others laughed, she speedily replied, “No.”