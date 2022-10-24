Baseball Fans Flip Off Ted Cruz During Game at Yankee Stadium

Ted Cruz didn't get the warmest welcome at New York City's Yankee Stadium this weekend.

The controversial Texas senator, 51, attended Sunday night's match-up against the Houston Astros wearing Astros colors and was met with several fans flipping him off at the home of the Bronx Bombers.

An image shared to Twitter by Jesse Angelo of Vice shows a spectator giving him a big thumbs down and at least three Yankees fans flashing their middle fingers at Cruz, who walked around the stadium in an orange button-up.

Cruz, who sat behind home plate decked out in his Astros colors, could be seen throughout the game standing up and cheering on his team. Unfortunately for Cruz, several Yankees fans greeted him with the opposite of cheers as he watched his team eliminate the Yankees from playoff contention.

PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Astros ended up winning the game 6-5 and taking the series 4-0, as Cruz responded to the photo in question with the word "scoreboard" and the hashtag "#GoStros." He shared an image of himself at the game earlier, writing "Minutes from opening pitch in Yankee Stadium."

Another clip posted to Twitter shows Yankee fans heckling the senator with boos, calling him a "loser," a "racist piece of s---," and demanding he go "back to Cancun." The last comment was in reference to the Republican's trip to Cancún in February 2021, when millions of Texans remained without power and water due to a winter storm that damaged the power grid.

Not all greetings were negative, though, as one man could be seen shuffling through the rows of Yankee Stadium to grab a selfie with the politician.

Investigative reporter Hunter Walker, who was at the game, tweeted that Cruz left the stadium at the top of the sixth inning while the Astros were still tied with the Yankees.

Cruz is currently in New York for an appearance on NBC's The View, which aired Monday morning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Outside of his most recent run-in at Yankee Stadium, Cruz has made headlines a few different times throughout the year, notably for his concerns about Sesame Street having Elmo "aggressively advocate for vaccinating children UNDER 5," and for his comments pertaining to Roe v. Wade being overturned this summer.

In a July episode of his podcast, Verdict With Ted Cruz, Cruz argued that the 2015 Supreme Court case that legalized gay marriage in the U.S. "was clearly wrong when it was decided," comparing the Obergefell v. Hodges case to Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion until being overturned by the court in June.