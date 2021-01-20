Barron Trump Skipped His Father Donald Trump's Final Speech as President

The president's teenage son was the only Trump child to not listen to his father's final, self-congratulatory speech

From left: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump at the Republican National Convention in August 2020

Tears welled up in Donald Trump Jr.'s eyes as Donald Trump, his father, delivered his final remarks as president on Wednesday morning at Joint Base Andrews.

But it was the absence of Trump's teenage son, Barron, that may have been the most notable family aspect of the former president's exit speech.

Barron, 14, was not present on the tarmac with his older siblings, who all watched as their father spoke Wednesday.

The Trump children present for the speech included: Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Trump Jr., his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump, who was with her new new fiancé, Michael Boulos.

Barron also did not walk with Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump, his parents, as they exited the White House together for the final time earlier in the morning.

Barron, however, was on Air Force One with his family, according to reporters aboard the flight. The former first family departed Washington, D.C. and flew to Trump's private club in Florida before President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office.

The Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., is expected to be the family's new home for the immediate future, sources tell PEOPLE, and the former first lady has reportedly been picking out schools in the area for their son.

Melania, 50, was notably protective of Barron throughout the Trump presidency, often keeping him from view of the public and press.

Trump's private Florida club was a frequent vacation spot for the departing first family throughout his presidency. The president's adult children were also aboard Air Force One for Wednesday's final flight.

Ivanka and Kushner, who are both 39 and former White House senior advisers, were on the flight with their young children. Don Jr., 43, and Guilfoyle were on the flight, as well as Eric, 37, Lara, 38, and their children.

Tiffany, 27, and Boulos, 23, were also on the flight to Florida.

Before leaving, Trump and the former first lady gave brief remarks to a small crowd of the former president's family, friends and supporters.

"We've left it all — as the athletes would say — we left it all on the field," Trump said, turning to his wife. "In a month when we're sitting in Florida, we can't look at each other and say, 'Well, only if we worked a little bit harder.'"

The roughly 10-minute speech was reflective of Trump's typical style — focusing in on his purported personal accomplishments above all. Trump vowed he and his family would "be back in some form."