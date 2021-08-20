Barron Trump Enrolls in Private School in Palm Beach After Family Leaves White House

The former president's youngest son will graduate with the class of 2024

From left: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump at the Republican National Convention in August 2020

Barron Trump has put down roots in Palm Beach, Florida, enrolling in private school at the Oxbridge Academy.

In a short announcement issued earlier this week, a spokesperson for the elite school announced that Donald Trump's youngest son, 15, had enrolled as part of the class of 2024.

"We look forward to welcoming him into our school and community," the school's Director of Advancement Scott Siegfried said.

A spokesperson for the Trumps confirmed the enrollment to PEOPLE but had no further comment.

Siegfried told The Palm Beach Post that it will be the first time the school has had to deal with Secret Service: "They want to have little impact on our day-to-day operations. They've done this for other former presidents' kids. They're fantastic."

Oxbridge Academy, located in Palm Beach County, was founded in 2011 by billionaire William Koch, brother to Republican mega-donors Charles and David Koch and a previous fundraiser of Trump's campaigns.

According to its website, tuition to attend Oxbridge's high school in the 2021-2022 school year is $34,800.

The announcement signals that former First Lady Melania Trump will spend the school year in south Florida, where she, Barron and her husband have been living at their members-only Mar-a-Lago Club.

The Trumps relocated there earlier this year rather than returning to New York City. They faced some backlash from neighbors upon moving to Mar-a-Lago.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Barron and Mrs. Trump divided their time between the family's Manhattan residence and their Bedminster, New Jersey, property for part of the summer.

The mother-son pair were photographed in New York in July, in a rare public appearance for Mrs. Trump, who became increasingly private after her husband's political turn.

Before that, she hadn't been photographed outside of Palm Beach since her husband left office in January.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Mrs. Trump tried to stay in or around the same city as her husband while still maintaining her own schedule, though she did occasionally travel alone around the U.S. and internationally.

"Donald is fine with that as long as she is satisfied, leaves him alone, and makes appearances when needed," the political source said. "Melania is happiest when she is with her own family members, including her son. She is not dumb, she just knows how to handle her life to make it as fulfilling for her as possible."