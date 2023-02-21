Longtime Congresswoman Barbara Lee Enters Heated California Senate Race: 'I've Never Backed Down'

Lee is the third U.S. House member to launch a campaign to replace Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who recently announced she would not run for reelection in 2024

By
Published on February 21, 2023 11:45 AM
Barbara Lee
Barbara Lee. Photo: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

California Rep. Barbara Lee launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, releasing a video on social media highlighting her career as a lawmaker, as well as the obstacles she's faced throughout her life.

"No one is rolling out the welcome mat — especially for someone like me," the 76-year-old California Democrat says in a voiceover in the ad. "I was the girl they didn't allow in, who couldn't drink from the water fountain, who had an abortion in the back alley when they all were illegal."

Lee continues: "I escaped a violent marriage. Became a single mom, a homeless mom — a mom who couldn't afford childcare and brought her kids to class with her."

Lee is the third U.S. House member to enter the 2024 California Senate race to replace Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who recently announced that she would not run for reelection but intends to complete her term.

Democrats Katie Porter and Adam Schiff also recently announced that they would run for the seat being vacated by Feinstein, the longest-serving female senator in history.

In her ad, Lee cites various legislative accomplishments, such as writing California's first Violence Against Women Act, and writing the Hate Crimes Reduction Act, which was signed into law by a Republican governor. She also notes that there are currently no African American women in the Senate.

In the ad released Tuesday, Lee says she hopes to "ease the burden on the middle class," "find a solution to poverty and homelessness" and "stop these MAGA extremists who think they can control people's bodies and dismantle our democracy."

Lee — a progressive who was first elected to the U.S. House in a 1998 special election — began her career as a volunteer for the Black Panther Party during college, which she attended as a single mom of two boys receiving public assistance.

As president of the Mills College Black Student Union, she invited Rep. Shirley Chisholm — the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress — to speak on campus. Eventually, Lee went on to work on Chisholm's 1972 presidential campaign, serving as her delegate at the 1972 Democratic National Convention.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2022, Lee said her goal as a lawmaker was to "make sure that people who are working and look like me don't have to go through all the challenges that I had to go through. So I'm going to fight to change this country, and the policies and the world."

"I mean, that sounds kind of idealistic," she added at the time, "but that's really how I feel about my work."

In a tweet announcing her campaign on Tuesday, Lee wrote: "I've never backed down from doing what's right. And I never will. Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has delivered real change."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
Adam Schiff
Popular Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Enters Heated California Senate Race: 'The Fight of Our Lives'
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Announces She Won't Run for Reelection in 2024, but Intends to Complete Her Term
Rep. Katie Porter
Rep. Katie Porter Enters California's 2024 Senate Race, Hoping to Replace 89-Year-Old Dianne Feinstein
Former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022.
Nikki Haley, Ex-Governor and Diplomat, Launches 2024 Presidential Run
Ruben Gallego, Kyrtsen Sinema
Popular Democratic Congressman Launches Bid to Unseat Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
U.S. Rep.-elect Katie Porter (D-CA) reads a book in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot.
Katie Porter Addresses Viral 'Art of Not Giving a F---' Photo: 'I Was Absolutely Reading That Book'
President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah holiday reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington
Biden Expected to Announce 2024 Campaign After State of the Union Address Next Month
Bernie Sanders, Kyrsten Sinema
Progressive Independent Bernie Sanders Attributes Kyrsten Sinema's Party Switch to 'Political Aspirations'
Representative-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Democrats defied political forecasts and historical trends to keep control of the Senate in a win for President Joe Biden, as voters rejected a handful of candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.
Republican Official Says George Santos Lied About 3.9 GPA and Being a College Volleyball 'Star'
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) speaks at a news conference after the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act at the Capitol Building
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party to Become Independent: 'Right for the Country'
Rep. Elise Stefanik
Brace Yourself for 'Performative Gridlock' as a Divided Congress Readies Bills Crafted Purely for Headlines
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Wins Second Term as Florida Governor, Beating Democratic Challenger Charlie Crist
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Florida Might Change a State Law So Ron DeSantis Can Run for President and Be Governor at the Same Time