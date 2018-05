'Still in Love' After 73 Years: See Barbara and George H.W. Bush's Epic Love Story in Photos

They left the White House after George was defeated for reelection in 1992 by President Bill Clinton. The Bushes moved back to Texas, and also spent time at their family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. “One of the reasons I made the most important decision of my life to marry George Bush is because he made me laugh,” Barbara said of their relationship during a speech at Wellesley College in 1990. “It’s true, sometimes we’ve laughed through our tears, but that shared laughter has been one of our strongest bonds.”