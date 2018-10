See Barbara Bush's Stunning Wedding Photos from Her Surprise Celebration in Maine

The intimate celebration was attended my members of both families. In the front row, from left to right: Groom Craig Coyne’s niece Emma; his father Edward Coyne Jr.; Laura Bush; George H.W. Bush; George W. Bush; and the groom’s mother Darlene Coyne. In the back row, from left to right: Craig’s grandfather Ed Coyne and step-grandmother B Coyne; the groom’s sister Katie Coyne; Craig Coyne; Barbara Bush; Jenna Bush Hager; Henry Hager; Craig’s sister-in-law Amanda Coyne; and Craig’s brother and best man Edward “Trip” Coyne III.