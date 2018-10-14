They Jumped Into the Ocean! All the Not-Yet-Seen Special Photos in Barbara Bush’s Wedding Album

The former first daughter shares intimate photos from her "short, sweet" wedding to Craig Coyne

More
Sandra Sobieraj Westfall
and Sam Gillette
October 14, 2018 09:00 AM
<p><a href="https://people.com/politics/jenna-barbara-bush-trump-election-book-sisters-first/">Barbara Bush</a>, daughter of former President <a href="https://people.com/tag/george-w-bush/">George W. Bush</a> and former First Lady&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/laura-bush/">Laura Bush</a>, tied the knot with her fianc&eacute;, screenwriter Craig Coyne, on Oct. 7 in <a href="https://people.com/politics/barbara-bush-wedding-craig-coyne-george-w-bush-speech-details/">an intimate secret wedding.</a></p> <p>The new bride gave PEOPLE the exclusive on some of the best photos from their special weekend. Here, the former first daughter, attended by her Matron of Honor (and twin sister) <a href="https://people.com/tag/jenna-bush-hager/">Jenna Bush Hager</a> wears a gown by Vera Wang &#8212; the <a href="https://people.com/style/barbara-bush-romantic-wedding-weekend-dresses/">first of three dresses</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Bridal White

Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, tied the knot with her fiancé, screenwriter Craig Coyne, on Oct. 7 in an intimate secret wedding.

The new bride gave PEOPLE the exclusive on some of the best photos from their special weekend. Here, the former first daughter, attended by her Matron of Honor (and twin sister) Jenna Bush Hager wears a gown by Vera Wang — the first of three dresses

Allison V. Smith
<p>Barbara met screenwriter Craig Coyne on a blind date last November. During a visit to Maine, they&nbsp;were walking along the oceanside rocks when he suddenly dropped to his knee in the same spot where Barbara&rsquo;s grandparents got engaged almost exactly 75 years earlier, in August 1943.</p> <p>&#8220;I didn&#8217;t know Craig had found out the history. Of course, I cried &#8212; and our cousins were spying from the windows taking pictures,&#8221; she explained.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
A Modern Fairy Tale 

Barbara met screenwriter Craig Coyne on a blind date last November. During a visit to Maine, they were walking along the oceanside rocks when he suddenly dropped to his knee in the same spot where Barbara’s grandparents got engaged almost exactly 75 years earlier, in August 1943.

“I didn’t know Craig had found out the history. Of course, I cried — and our cousins were spying from the windows taking pictures,” she explained. 

Allison V. Smith
<p>After Barbara&rsquo;s father walked her down the aisle, the bride and groom exchanged vows in front of their immediate family, including former President Bush, 72, Mrs. Bush, 71, and Barbara&rsquo;s grandfather, former President <a href="https://people.com/tag/george-h-w-bush/">George H.W. Bush</a>, 94. Barbara&rsquo;s twin sister, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jenna-bush-hager/">Jenna Bush Hager</a>, served as matron of honor, and her daughters, Margaret, 5, and Poppy, 3, were flower girls along with Coyne&rsquo;s niece, Emma, 5. Poppy did double duty at the ceremony, also serving as the ring bearer.</p> <p>The bride&rsquo;s aunt, Dorothy &ldquo;Doro&rdquo; Bush Koch, officiated.</p>
pinterest
A Family Affair 

After Barbara’s father walked her down the aisle, the bride and groom exchanged vows in front of their immediate family, including former President Bush, 72, Mrs. Bush, 71, and Barbara’s grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, 94. Barbara’s twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, served as matron of honor, and her daughters, Margaret, 5, and Poppy, 3, were flower girls along with Coyne’s niece, Emma, 5. Poppy did double duty at the ceremony, also serving as the ring bearer.

The bride’s aunt, Dorothy “Doro” Bush Koch, officiated.

Allison V. Smith
<p>All 20 guests fit around a single table for a dinner of Maine lobster and corn on the cob.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
A Maine Meal

All 20 guests fit around a single table for a dinner of Maine lobster and corn on the cob. 

Paul Morse
<p>Before dressing for their &#8220;I dos,&#8221; the couple leapt into the Atlantic. &#8220;It was cold, but they wanted to do it,&#8221; said a source.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Taking the Plunge 

Before dressing for their “I dos,” the couple leapt into the Atlantic. “It was cold, but they wanted to do it,” said a source. 

Allison V. Smith
<p>The bridegroom touched his new wife&#8217;s shoulder during the post-wedding dinner.&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
A Loving Touch

The bridegroom touched his new wife’s shoulder during the post-wedding dinner. 

 

Allison V. Smith
<p>An attendee told PEOPLE that the Bush clan <a href="https://people.com/politics/barbara-bush-wedding-craig-coyne-george-w-bush-speech-details/">cut the cake<em> before</em> dinner was served</a> &mdash;&nbsp;so the flower girls (Jenna Bush Hager&rsquo;s daughters, Margaret, 5, and Poppy, 3, and Criag&rsquo;s niece, Emma, 5) could eat cake before bedtime!</p>
pinterest
Cake for the Flower Girls 

An attendee told PEOPLE that the Bush clan cut the cake before dinner was served — so the flower girls (Jenna Bush Hager’s daughters, Margaret, 5, and Poppy, 3, and Criag’s niece, Emma, 5) could eat cake before bedtime!

Allison V. Smith
<p>Craig penned&nbsp;last-minute notes for his dinner toast, in which he teased his new father-in-law&mdash;and the former president&#8217;s legendary mangling of some words&mdash; by using the word mis-underestimated, according to his new sister-in-law Jenna Bush Hager.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Last-Minute Notes 

Craig penned last-minute notes for his dinner toast, in which he teased his new father-in-law—and the former president’s legendary mangling of some words— by using the word mis-underestimated, according to his new sister-in-law Jenna Bush Hager. 

Allison V. Smith
<p>Barbara may have only had five weeks to plan her wedding, but she made sure there was an abundance of fresh flowers.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Flowers Galore

Barbara may have only had five weeks to plan her wedding, but she made sure there was an abundance of fresh flowers. 

Allison V. Smith
<p>An evening rain fell just as the couple stepped inside for their first dance&mdash;to Sam Cooke&#8217;s &#8220;Wonderful World&#8221;</p>
pinterest
'Wonderful World' 

An evening rain fell just as the couple stepped inside for their first dance—to Sam Cooke’s “Wonderful World”

Allison V. Smith
<p>&#8220;It&rsquo;s just been a very sweet romance,&#8221; Barbara said of their relationship.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
A Loving Look 

“It’s just been a very sweet romance,” Barbara said of their relationship. 

Allison V. Smith
<p>Craig wore socks featuring Barbara&#8217;s cat Eleanor.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
A Feline Momento

Craig wore socks featuring Barbara’s cat Eleanor. 

Allison V. Smith
<p>Now that they&#8217;re married, the couple will stop living across the country from each other. Craig has relocated from Los Angeles to live with Barbara in Manhattan.</p>
pinterest
A New Home

Now that they’re married, the couple will stop living across the country from each other. Craig has relocated from Los Angeles to live with Barbara in Manhattan.

Allison V. Smith
<p>Guests tossed lavendar rose petals.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
More Flowers 

Guests tossed lavendar rose petals. 

Allison V. Smith
<p>Barbara made sure to keep her&nbsp;94-year-old grandfather, former President <a href="https://people.com/tag/george-h-w-bush/">George H.W. Bush</a>, close during the wedding celebrations. His wife, her&nbsp;grandmother former First Lady <a href="https://people.com/tag/barbara-bush/">Barbara Bush,</a> <a href="https://people.com/breaking-news/first-lady-barbara-bush-death/">died</a>&nbsp;in April of complications from pulmonary disease at age 92.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;Craig didn&rsquo;t get to meet my grandmother,&#8221; she said. &#8220;I thought there would be plenty of time for that to happen.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Keeping Family Close 

Barbara made sure to keep her 94-year-old grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, close during the wedding celebrations. His wife, her grandmother former First Lady Barbara Bush, died in April of complications from pulmonary disease at age 92. 

“Craig didn’t get to meet my grandmother,” she said. “I thought there would be plenty of time for that to happen.” 

Paul Morse
<p>Barbara&#8217;s mom, Laura Bush, gave an emotional toast during the reception. Of a summer night long ago in Midland, Texas, when her babies were asleep in bed, Laura recalled: &#8220;Daddy and I were in our little backyard at twilight, and I thought, &#8216;This is the life.&#8217; Well, Barbara and Craig: This is the life.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Wedding Blessings

Barbara’s mom, Laura Bush, gave an emotional toast during the reception. Of a summer night long ago in Midland, Texas, when her babies were asleep in bed, Laura recalled: “Daddy and I were in our little backyard at twilight, and I thought, ‘This is the life.’ Well, Barbara and Craig: This is the life.” 

Paul Morse
1 of 17

Advertisement
1 of 16 Allison V. Smith

Bridal White

Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, tied the knot with her fiancé, screenwriter Craig Coyne, on Oct. 7 in an intimate secret wedding.

The new bride gave PEOPLE the exclusive on some of the best photos from their special weekend. Here, the former first daughter, attended by her Matron of Honor (and twin sister) Jenna Bush Hager wears a gown by Vera Wang — the first of three dresses

Advertisement
2 of 16 Allison V. Smith

A Modern Fairy Tale 

Barbara met screenwriter Craig Coyne on a blind date last November. During a visit to Maine, they were walking along the oceanside rocks when he suddenly dropped to his knee in the same spot where Barbara’s grandparents got engaged almost exactly 75 years earlier, in August 1943.

“I didn’t know Craig had found out the history. Of course, I cried — and our cousins were spying from the windows taking pictures,” she explained. 

3 of 16 Allison V. Smith

A Family Affair 

After Barbara’s father walked her down the aisle, the bride and groom exchanged vows in front of their immediate family, including former President Bush, 72, Mrs. Bush, 71, and Barbara’s grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, 94. Barbara’s twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, served as matron of honor, and her daughters, Margaret, 5, and Poppy, 3, were flower girls along with Coyne’s niece, Emma, 5. Poppy did double duty at the ceremony, also serving as the ring bearer.

The bride’s aunt, Dorothy “Doro” Bush Koch, officiated.

Advertisement
4 of 16 Paul Morse

A Maine Meal

All 20 guests fit around a single table for a dinner of Maine lobster and corn on the cob. 

Advertisement
5 of 16 Allison V. Smith

Taking the Plunge 

Before dressing for their “I dos,” the couple leapt into the Atlantic. “It was cold, but they wanted to do it,” said a source. 

Advertisement
6 of 16 Allison V. Smith

A Loving Touch

The bridegroom touched his new wife’s shoulder during the post-wedding dinner. 

 

Advertisement
7 of 16 Allison V. Smith

Cake for the Flower Girls 

An attendee told PEOPLE that the Bush clan cut the cake before dinner was served — so the flower girls (Jenna Bush Hager’s daughters, Margaret, 5, and Poppy, 3, and Criag’s niece, Emma, 5) could eat cake before bedtime!

Advertisement
8 of 16 Allison V. Smith

Last-Minute Notes 

Craig penned last-minute notes for his dinner toast, in which he teased his new father-in-law—and the former president’s legendary mangling of some words— by using the word mis-underestimated, according to his new sister-in-law Jenna Bush Hager. 

Advertisement
9 of 16 Allison V. Smith

Flowers Galore

Barbara may have only had five weeks to plan her wedding, but she made sure there was an abundance of fresh flowers. 

Advertisement
10 of 16 Allison V. Smith

'Wonderful World' 

An evening rain fell just as the couple stepped inside for their first dance—to Sam Cooke’s “Wonderful World”

Advertisement
11 of 16 Allison V. Smith

A Loving Look 

“It’s just been a very sweet romance,” Barbara said of their relationship. 

Advertisement
12 of 16 Allison V. Smith

A Feline Momento

Craig wore socks featuring Barbara’s cat Eleanor. 

Advertisement
13 of 16 Allison V. Smith

A New Home

Now that they’re married, the couple will stop living across the country from each other. Craig has relocated from Los Angeles to live with Barbara in Manhattan.

Advertisement
14 of 16 Allison V. Smith

More Flowers 

Guests tossed lavendar rose petals. 

Advertisement
15 of 16 Paul Morse

Keeping Family Close 

Barbara made sure to keep her 94-year-old grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, close during the wedding celebrations. His wife, her grandmother former First Lady Barbara Bush, died in April of complications from pulmonary disease at age 92. 

“Craig didn’t get to meet my grandmother,” she said. “I thought there would be plenty of time for that to happen.” 

Advertisement
16 of 16 Paul Morse

Wedding Blessings

Barbara’s mom, Laura Bush, gave an emotional toast during the reception. Of a summer night long ago in Midland, Texas, when her babies were asleep in bed, Laura recalled: “Daddy and I were in our little backyard at twilight, and I thought, ‘This is the life.’ Well, Barbara and Craig: This is the life.” 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.