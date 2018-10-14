They Jumped Into the Ocean! All the Not-Yet-Seen Special Photos in Barbara Bush’s Wedding Album

Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, tied the knot with her fiancé, screenwriter Craig Coyne, on Oct. 7 in an intimate secret wedding.

The new bride gave PEOPLE the exclusive on some of the best photos from their special weekend. Here, the former first daughter, attended by her Matron of Honor (and twin sister) Jenna Bush Hager wears a gown by Vera Wang — the first of three dresses.