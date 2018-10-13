Barbara Bush Celebrates Nuptials to Craig Coyne with Glitzy Post-Wedding Party in New York City

Party time!

Less than a week after tying the knot with screenwriter Craig Coyne during a private family ceremony in Maine, Barbara Bush invited some of her closest friends to celebrate her nuptials in New York City.

“Most amazing couple in all the land,” wrote one of her friends on Instagram Stories, alongside an image of the pair cuddled up close during the festive bash.

“Congrats @barbaritabush and Craig!!! Xoxoxo” she added.

Alongside another image, which appeared to be taken while Barbara was giving a speech that night, another one of her friend’s wrote, “Congratulations @barbaritabush + #CRAIG.”

In the image, the newlyweds are standing together while gazing into each other’s eyes. Sweetly, her pal also added a giant heart around the couple’s bodies.

In addition to featuring a pair of indoor swings and two fortune-telling oracles, the swinging soiree featured plenty of dancing underneath a giant disco ball.

In one video from the night, Barbara, 36, can be seen grooving with her pals on the dance floor.

“Sweden reunion to celebrate our favorite bride @barbaritabush,” one of her friends wrote alongside the short clip.

Following the celebration, Barbara’s twin sister Jenna Bush Hager went on to share a sweet shot of the duo getting photobombed by their father, former President George W. Bush.

“Thought this was just a simple picture of a sisterly hug,” she wrote alongside the image, adding the hashtag “popsiclephotobomb.”

The bride chose a custom ivory silk crepe Vera Wang gown featuring a spaghetti strap detail and a cowl draped neckline. She paired it with a nude sandal, an elegant, translucent shawl, which draped over her shoulders and grazed the ground, and a sentimental reminder of her grandmother (and namesake), who died at age 92 in April.

“It’s really sweet. The ‘something borrowed’ that I’m wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary,” Barbara told PEOPLE. Her “something blue” was a pair of earrings from Jenna.

During a phone call to her colleagues at the Today show, Jenna also revealed that she ended her wedding speech by reading a love letter her grandfather wrote to the former first lady.

Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne Paul Morse

Barbara told PEOPLE that her father “got so excited” when Coyne asked for her hand in marriage that he almost ended up ruining the proposal!

“Craig asked my dad for my hand in marriage, and my dad got so excited that he told everybody we were engaged, but we actually had not gotten engaged yet,” the former first daughter explained.

“They had a really long, wonderful talk for 45 minutes,” she added. “I started receiving text messages from people congratulating me on the engagement. Then, in slow motion, 20 minutes later, I would receive a text message from that person saying, ‘Oops, sorry! I meant to send that to somebody else.’ And so I had a suspicion we would get engaged.”

Coyne ended up popping the question in the exact spot — on oceanside rocks behind the Bush family’s Maine house — where her grandfather proposed to an 18-year-old Barbara Pierce 75 years earlier.

“I didn’t know Craig had found out the history. Of course, I cried — and our cousins were spying from the windows taking pictures,” Barbara remarked.