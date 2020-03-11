Barbara Bush's Best Advice, According to Her Kids: 'Mom Taught Me How to Laugh,' George W. Says

Image zoom From left: George W. Bush, Jeb Bush, George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush in 1999 JOHN MOTTERN/AFP/Getty

Barbara Bush was quick-witted, self-deprecating and loved to dish out advice — whether her kids wanted to hear it or not.

In new book Pearls of Wisdom: Little Pieces of Advice (That Go a Long Way), published posthumously last week, the former first lady’s children recall the sweet and funny lessons she taught them; adages that became even more precious after her death in April 2018 at age 92.

“I can think of no better lesson to teach you than to try—and oh boy, how hard it is—to always find the good in people and not the bad,” the literacy advocate wrote in a 1993 letter to her kids, which she included in her memoirs and is also cited in the opening chapter of Pearls of Wisdom. (The book is a collection of reminiscences and stories about Bush, written by her friends and family.)

She later wrote: “For heaven’s sake enjoy life. Don’t cry over things that were or things that aren’t. Enjoy what you have now to the fullest. In all honesty you really only have two choices: You can like what you do OR you can dislike it. I choose to like it, and what fun I have had.”

With her clarion call guiding them, Bush’s five children went on to live history-making lives. (Her oldest son, George W. Bush, followed in his father’s footsteps and became the 43rd president of the United States.)

For Mrs. Bush’s 90th birthday, her kids wrote their own essays, according to the book. They all recalled memories about their mom and the lessons about life and faith she taught them.

Here is some of her best advice.

Image zoom From left: Barbara and George H. W. Bush in 1971 Leonard McCombe/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Image zoom Twelve

George W. Bush:

The former president explained in Pearls of Wisdom that his mom taught them all how to “live, love, and laugh,” and he ended his essay with her lesson about laughter.

“Mom taught me how to laugh, how to see irony, how to verbally joust. She had a door mat in our home in Houston that said, ‘Birds fly high because they take themselves lightly.'” he wrote. “She always took her duties seriously, like that of First Lady. But never herself.”

This description was echoed in the statement the younger Bush gave after his mother’s death two years ago.

“Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions,” he said then. “To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother.”

Jeb Bush:

The former Florida governor and 2016 presidential candidate explained in Pearls of Wisdom that his mom helped teach him how to be a “good parent” and the “importance of civility.”

“She taught me not to take myself seriously. God help you if she ever caught you acting arrogant. You would get that Barbara Bush look and then you would be hit with her very quick and sharp wit that would put you in your place,” Jeb wrote. “Even today, when I am speaking to an audience, I feel her looming presence behind me whispering: ‘Don’t brag. Don’t toot your own horn too loud. Don’t talk like a big shot.’ “

Image zoom From left: George H. W. and Barbara Bush in 2004 David Hume Kennerly/Getty

Neil Bush:

“Mom has taught me to be a better parent, a better person, and a better citizen,” Neil explained in the book. Inspired by his mother and father’s legacy of giving back, Neil is the chairman of Points of Light, an organization focused on volunteerism.

“I wake every day counting my blessings that my businesses allows me to spend as much time as I do on these family legacy interests that mom and dad both promoted during their lifetimes,” Neil, who is also the chair of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, told PEOPLE last year.

“I was blessed to have amazing parents who in spite of having very public lives, kept as their No. 1 priority family,” he said.

He has childhood memories of his father taking time out to play baseball with kids and his mother volunteering weekly at the local hospital. “‘Faith, family, friends’ is what they would say all the time,” Neil said. “And so they never lost sight of those priorities.”

Marvin Bush:

The Bushes’ youngest son, Marvin, explained that his mom taught him these valuable lessons: “be on time,” “be yourself,” “a sense of humor can be your friend” and “love one another,” according to Pearls of Wisdom.

“There wasn’t a moment that I’ve been on this planet that I didn’t feel really loved by Mom,” Marvin wrote. “Her loyalty to her kids is legendary. I wouldn’t call it ‘blind love,’ but it was close. Let’s call it ‘blurry-to-blind love.'”

He also wrote about being in awe of his parents’ decades-long marriage — calling it “one of the greatest love stories that ever existed.”

Doro Bush Koch:

While daughter Doro was “honored” to be related to two former presidents, she wrote that “I feel even more honored to be able to stay that I am Barbara Bush’s daughter.”

“Ultimately, Mom has taught me to make the world a better place by filling it with color,” Doro wrote, according to Pearls of Wisdom. “My mother brings color to the world each day with her imaginative comments, her authentic style, her passion for literacy, and her unwavering loyalty.”