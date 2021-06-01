Barack Obama Shares His Thoughts on UFOs and Possible Alien Life

"My entire politics is premised on the fact that we are these tiny organisms on this little speck floating in the middle of space," Obama told The New York Times' Ezra Klein

Former President Barack Obama is wading into the world of the unknown, telling New York Times columnist Ezra Klein in a new podcast interview that he would "absolutely" like to know more about the unidentified flying objects spotted by members of the military.

Asked how the existence of aliens would impact his politics, Obama said, rather simply: It would not.

"It wouldn't change my politics at all. Because my entire politics is premised on the fact that we are these tiny organisms on this little speck floating in the middle of space," Obama said on Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Klein Show podcast.

The former president continued by offering a statistic he said he turned to when weathering other tumult.

"When we were going through tough political times and I'd try to cheer my staff up, I'd tell them a statistic that John Holdren, my science adviser, told me, which was that there are more stars in the known universe than there are grains of sand on the planet Earth," he said.

Noting that the number had mixed reviews, Obama told Klein that his politics is founded on the knowledge that the differences between those living on Earth are "profound."

"Well, sometimes it cheered them up; sometimes they'd just roll their eyes and say, 'Oh, there he goes again,' " Obama said. "But the point is, I guess, that my politics has always been premised on the notion that the differences we have on this planet are real. They're profound. And they cause enormous tragedy as well as joy."

He continued: "We're just a bunch of humans with doubts and confusion. We do the best we can. And the best thing we can do is treat each other better because we're all we've got. And so I would hope that the knowledge that there were aliens out there would solidify people's sense that what we have in common is a little more important."

Obama added that, were aliens to be proven real, he has no doubt that it would impact the political and social climate on Earth, saying "there would be immediate arguments about like, well, we need to spend a lot more money on weapons systems to defend ourselves. New religions would pop up. And who knows what kind of arguments we get into. We're good at manufacturing arguments for each other."

The former president's remarks came in light of a forthcoming report on UFOs by The Department of Defense's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, formed in August to investigate the phenomena.

While Congress is expected to be briefed on that report, it's unclear whether the information therein will become public, due to the amount of classified information on U.S. defense systems it will contain.

In April, the Department of Defense confirmed that leaked and widely shared footage of a blinking pyramid-shaped object mid-flight was legitimate and was taken by Navy personnel in 2019.

Now count the former president amongst the list of those curious about what that and other videos depict.

In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Obama joked that one of the first things he did upon taking office was ask about aliens.

"The truth is, that when I came into office, I asked, 'Is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship?' And they did a little bit of research, and the answer is no," he said.

Though poking fun at his own curiosity, Obama acknowledged that clips of UFOs soaring through the sky are indeed real if inexplicable — for now.