Barack Obama's 2021 Favorites Include Kirsten Dunst and Ben Affleck Dramas, Plus Songs by Lil Nas X and Lizzo

The former president returns to his annual tradition of listing his favorite films, books and music on social media as the year ends

Former President Barack Obama is sharing his favorite books, movies and music of the year on his social media channels once again.

"Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year — a way to connect even when we were cooped up," Obama, 70, wrote on Instagram Wednesday to kick off his 2021 list of recommendations.

Starting with books, Obama listed 13 titles and reminded followers of 11 others he recommended earlier in the year.

The former president is an avid reader, movie and music and clearly hopes to keep up with his hobbies over the holidays.

"Since these are works I have actually listened to, watched, or read, I'm sure I've missed some worthy stuff," he said on Instagram. "So if you have your own recommendations to share, I'll add them to the stack of books and movies I hope to catch up on over the holidays!"

Next up were Obama's favorite movies of the year. "Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did," he said Thursday of a list that includes 14 titles.

Obama's music list debuted on Friday, featuring "Rumors" by Lizzo ft. Cardi B, "Broken Horses" by Brandi Carlile and "Montero" by Lil Nas X.