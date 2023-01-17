Barack Obama Wishes Wife Michelle a Happy Birthday: 'You Make Every Day Brighter'

Barack Obama is celebrating his wife of over 30 years.

The former president, 61, wished Michelle Obama a happy birthday as she turns 59, alongside an Instagram photo of them cuddling up with his arms around her as they looked out over a balcony during sunset.

"Happy birthday, @MichelleObama," Barack wrote. "You make every day brighter — and somehow keep looking better!"

Michelle in turn commented on the post with a red heart emoji and a kiss emoji. She also reposted the photo on her Instagram Story with a "love you" sticker.

A few hours later, the former first lady also posted her own message to social media, thanking those who wished her well on Tuesday.

"Thank you all for the birthday love," she wrote. "I say this a lot, and I mean it — I love you back, and I am so grateful for you supporting me during every step of my journey. ❤️."

Michelle is also no stranger to posting cute photos with her husband. Last month, she shared a photo on Instagram of Barack planting a kiss on her cheek while mistletoe hung above them as she wished her 52.4 million followers a Merry Christmas.

"From our family to yours, wishing you all a wonderful Christmas filled with happiness, light, and joy! 🎄," Michelle wrote in her caption.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1992, celebrated their milestone 30th wedding anniversary in October. The 44th president paid tribute to their marriage with a carousel of photos of them over the years on Instagram, including a photo of himself resting his head on Michelle's shoulder while at the beach, their names engraved in a heart in the sand and a black-and-white wedding photo.

Affectionately calling his wife "Miche," Barack wrote in the caption, "After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same and I don't. I do know that I won the lottery that day — that I couldn't have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!"

Michelle revealed in her book The Light We Carry, which was published the following month, that although her love with Barack "is not perfect," it is "real and we're committed to it."

"We are, in many ways, very different people," she wrote. "He's a night owl who enjoys solitary pursuits. I'm an early bird who loves a crowded room. In my opinion, he spends too much time golfing. In his opinion, I watch too much lowbrow TV. But between us, there's a loving assuredness that's as simple as knowing the other person is there to stay, no matter what."

"This is what I think people pick up on in those photos: that tiny triumph we feel, knowing that neither one of us has walked away," she added. "We remain."