Barack Obama Wishes Joe Biden a Happy 80th Birthday: 'There's a Lot to Celebrate'

Obama sent well-wishes to his former vice president, who continues to hold the title as the oldest commander-in-chief to hold office

By
Published on November 20, 2022 05:08 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 05: Former President Barack Obama (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands during an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, Obama signed 'Obamacare' into law on March 23, 2010. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Barack Obama is extending birthday wishes to his good friend Joe Biden.

The former president shared some birthday cheer in honor of Biden's 80th on Sunday, with a tweet featuring a wholesome throwback photo of the two U.S. leaders.

"Happy birthday, @JoeBiden," Obama wrote. "There's a lot to celebrate these days, and I couldn't be more grateful that America has you sitting behind the desk."

Obama wasn't the only leader to share the love with his former right-hand man. First Lady Jill Biden, who has been married to the commander-in-chief since 1977, shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Sunday, along with some touching images of the pair dancing together.

"There's no one else I'd rather dance with than you," Jill shared. "Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you.💕"

While Biden is ringing in his 80th year, he continues to hold the title of the oldest sitting U.S. president, beating Ronald Reagan, who was 77 at the end of his time in office. Reagan took office at 69 years old and served two terms, while Biden took office at 78 — automatically setting the record when he stepped foot in the White House after his 2021 inauguration.

Also toasting his 80th year, Hillary Clinton posted a silly photo of Biden posing near former President Obama.

Earlier this weekend, the president helped celebrate his granddaughter Naomi Biden's wedding to Peter Neal Saturday, while it marked the first White House wedding in nearly a decade.

The couple was wed in a private ceremony on the South Lawn, attended by Naomi's grandparents, as she was walked down the aisle by both her father and her mother, a source close to the family told PEOPLE.

For her dress, Naomi wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace. The clothing brand holds a strong significance for the family, after Biden's Inauguration ceremony in 2021 saw him wearing the label head-to-toe.

Naomi announced her and Neal's engagement in September 2021 on Instagram with a selfie of the pair, as she held up her hand in the shot to show off her gorgeous engagement ring.

