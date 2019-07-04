Barack Obama Wishes Daughter Malia (and America!) a Happy Birthday

Image zoom The Obamas Barack Obama/Instagram

Malia Obama shares a birthday with America and her father, former President Barack Obama, celebrated the special double-celebration on Thursday with a sweet Instagram post.

“”Happy Fourth of July, everybody! This is always a great day in the Obama family: a chance to celebrate America—and Malia’s birthday, too,” Obama, 57, wrote along with a photo of their family.

“Hope all of you are able to get some time with friends, family, and fireworks,” he continued.

Malia turned 21 while the U.S. turned 243.

Obama’s eldest daughter is a junior at Harvard University, where both of her parents attended law school. (And as of Thursday she is officially old enough to drink a birthday toast.)

Malia was 10 years and a few months old when she and her younger sister, Sasha, were thrust into the national spotlight after their father was elected president in 2008.

She interned in film and TV production and traveled abroad during a gap year between her high school graduation in 2016 and her first year at Harvard.

Image zoom From left: Malia Obama with her parents, Michelle and Barack Obama, in 2017 KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

In an interview last year, mom Michelle Obama compared their high school experiences.

“Malia and I were talking recently about all the little things we’d stress over in junior high and high school — whether we’re wearing the right clothes, a snarky comment somebody made about us, the boys we crushed on, and on and on and on,” Mrs. Obama, 55, told Good Housekeeping.

“We laughed about how many hours were spent inside our heads, hoping a boy would ask us to dance, or stewing over a big test, just doing everything we could to avoid even the most minor embarrassments,” she said.

Sasha recently graduated from high school in D.C. and is expected to start college in the fall.

The Obamas whisked off to a European summer vacation almost immediately after her graduation, including stops in France and Italy.