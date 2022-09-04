Barack Obama Wins First Emmy for Narrating Netflix Docuseries 'Our Great National Parks'

Former President Barack Obama is now an Oscar and a Tony away from rounding out a coveted EGOT after winning his first Emmy for narrating Netflix's Our Great National Parks

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on September 4, 2022 02:28 PM
Barack Obama (C) speaks at an event at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow on November 8, 2021, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. - The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries.
Barack Obama. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty

Barack Obama is on his way to a possible EGOT.

The former president, 61, won his first Emmy Award on Saturday when he was awarded outstanding narrator for his work on the Netflix five-part documentary series Our Great National Parks.

Produced by his and wife Michelle Obama's banner Higher Ground as part of a larger deal with Netflix, the docuseries comes after he worked to establish and expand protections for more than 550 million acres of public lands and waters in the U.S. during his two terms in office.

"When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become," Barack said in the trailer. "They're a haven for endangered species and a hotbed for scientific research."

During the series, Barack reminisced about visiting national parks with Michelle, 58, and their daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, while in office.

Obama's New Netflix Series
NETFLIX

"We were so confined in the White House," Barack said in a clip. "Every time we had one of these trips, and you suddenly could see reminders of what this planet has to offer and emotions that were stirred … I would always come back feeling different in a way that no other experiences gave me."

He was nominated alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War, David Attenborough for The Mating Game, W. Kamau Bell for We Need to Talk About Cosby and Lupita Nyong'o for Serengetti II.

Barack has previously won two Grammy Awards, taking home best spoken word album in 2006 for narrating his audiobook for Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance, and again in 2008 for The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Barack & Michelle Obama Talked About "the Hard Parts" of Their Marriage: "We Came Through … Together"

The Nobel Peace Prize recipient is currently an Academy Award and a Tony Award away from rounding out a coveted EGOT. Although Higher Ground won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2020 for American Factory, Obama was not included in the award.

