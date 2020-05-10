Barack Obama Sweetly Calls Wife Michelle 'the Woman Who Makes It All Possible' in Mother's Day Tribute

Barack Obama is showering his wife Michelle Obama with love this Mother's Day.

"Even if you can’t give the moms in your life a hug today, I hope you can give them an extra thank you today. Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama," the former president, 58, wrote in his tribute on Sunday.

The couple share daughters Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21.

In her own post, the Becoming author, 56, honored her mother Marian Robinson and fellow moms around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"From birthdays to family trips to graduations, my mother has always been there to offer an extra hand, marvel in life’s small joys, and be our rock to get through this time," Mrs. Obama said.

"In this challenging moment, many of us have been reminded that life—and especially parenting—so rarely goes according to plan. So many mothers have been working tirelessly to get their families, workplaces, communities––and themselves––through this crisis," she said. "And I know many of you are separated from your families today, whether due to physical distancing or because your loved ones are essential workers, sacrificing this time to keep the rest of us safe. I'm sure that many of you would rather be out of the house, spending this day with your mom or whomever fills that role in your life. I feel that too. So I'm taking some time today to reach out to the amazing mothers in my life—friends, mentors, aunts, elders—who may need a little extra love today. That includes so many of you. From my family to yours, #HappyMothersDay."

The former first lady has maintained an impressive and inspirational output as seen in the Netflix documentary Becoming about Mrs. Obama's high-profile book tour surrounding her 2018 memoir of the same name.

Lately, Mrs. Obama has also made a number of virtual appearances for COVID-19 causes, including advocating for more widespread access to vote-by-mail ahead of the 2020 election and reading children's books on-camera with the idea of giving at-home parents a break.

Earlier this week, the former first couple announced they would deliver a virtual commencement speech on June 6 via YouTube for the graduating classes of 2020 who otherwise were to graduate without a ceremony due to social distancing efforts.

Image zoom A family photo of the Obamas former First Lady Michelle Obama shared on Thanksgiving 2019. Michelle Obama/Twitter

In March, Mrs. Obama told friend and longtime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that the Obamas were trying to continue their daily activities as close to usual while they wait out the pandemic at home.

“Ya know, we’re just trying to, like, structure our days,” she told DeGeneres over a video call in March. “I mean, everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.”

Image zoom The Obama Family photographed together in 2015 Pete Souza/Getty Images

DeGeneres joked that the Obamas are still staying busy despite social distancing restrictions, but Michelle was quick to note the family has "also got a little Netflix and chilling happening."

“This is like no other time in history,” Mrs. Obama, who turned 56 in January, told DeGeneres. “Particularly for our kids, who are so used to being occupied and stimulated all of the time.”

The mother of two also told DeGeneres the isolation was “a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have.”

