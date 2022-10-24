Obama 'Introduces' Himself to Gen Z in Fun New Voting PSA: 'I Have the Best Jump Shot in White House History'

In the former president's new PSA with ATTN, he touches on Pete Davidson's love life, Taylor Swift's Midnights album and the possibility of alien life before pleading for Gen Z to show up to the polls

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 11:18 AM
Obama PSA for Gen Z
Photo: ATTN

Barack Obama has a message for Gen Z voters: Do your research and cast your ballots in the 2022 midterm elections.

"For those of you who are just turning 18 and were only three or four when I was elected, my name is Barack Obama," the former president says in a new public service announcement created in partnership with ATTN. "I was the 44th president of the United States and I have the best jump shot in White House history."

Obama goes on to address Gen Z's fears that voting isn't the most effective way to solve issues, acknowledging that it's not a catch-all solution but arguing that it's still a necessary step in holding politicians accountable and fighting for change.

"Two years ago, more young people voted than in any other election since the 1970s," he says. "And because you did, the direction of the country changed." He goes on to cite how hundreds of millions of Americans received COVID-19 vaccines, how the most expansive bill to combat climate change was passed, how billions of dollars in student debt have been pledged to be forgiven, and how the long-awaited report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena was finally released.

"I think those are some pretty good reasons to vote, but I don't need to tell you that there's a lot more that needs to be done," he says, naming five major issues that he wants to elected officials fighting harder for: abortion rights, gun safety, unbiased education, immigration rights and addressing climate change.

The PSA — which references pop culture topics like Pete Davidson's love life, Euphoria and Rihanna's unreleased music — also argues that if Gen Z voters can find so many hidden messages in Taylor Swift's new hit album Midnights, they'll do an excellent job at researching which candidates will fight for their values before voting in the consequential midterm elections.

"I know a lot of you care about these issues ... So prove it. Make sure you're registered to vote at vote.org/obama and then go vote," Obama concludes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"President Obama knows the importance of high turnout and robust civic engagement, and has championed the right to vote and the urgent need for all Americans to be lifelong participants in our democracy," Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE Monday.

"In this critical midterm election, it is more important than ever for voters to stay engaged and make a plan to register and get out to vote on or before November 8. We encourage voters across the country to follow President Obama's example and talk to their friends, neighbors, colleagues and others, so that all of us are ready and empowered to vote," Hailey added. "Our democracy only works if we all are committed to taking part in its care."

Check your voter registration, locate your polling place, and make a voting plan at Vote.org to ensure that your voice is heard this election season.

Related Articles
https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1582081642650533888?s=20&t=pQVyjEl9iwezmqsatzsVSA. Barack and Michelle Obamam Early vote.
Barack and Michelle Obama Snap a Picture After Voting Early: 'Now It's Your Turn'
Joy Hofmeister, state superintendednt of schools, recites the Pledge of Allegiance at the Teacher of the Year ceremony in Oklahoma City Teacher of the Year Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, USA - 18 Sep 2018
Oklahoma Democrat Spikes in Gubernatorial Polls, Suggesting Unexpectedly Close Race Against GOP Incumbent
Hailey Bieber Says Voting in Midterm Elections 'Will Impact Millions of Lives — Especially Women's
Hailey Bieber Says Voting in Midterm Elections 'Will Impact Millions of Lives — Especially Women's'
Voting Booths
Voting Rights Advocate Explains How Voter Suppression Tactics Hurt Democracy, Skew Elections
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker
The 'October Surprise,' Explained: History Repeats with Late-Campaign Controversies Involving Oz and Walker
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Has 'Very Little Election Fraud,' Adds He's Not Worried About American Democracy
ABC News reporters for midterms
Meet the Rising Stars of 'Power Trip': 7 Young Politics Reporters Covering Midterms with George Stephanopoulos
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House
President Biden Denounces Donald Trump and MAGA 'Extremism' in Rare Primetime Address
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
From Uber Driver to House Frontrunner, Maxwell Frost Is Committed to Giving Gen Z a Seat at the Table
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn watch results come in during a election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Donald Trump's brashness and antics have created widespread backlash among Utah's mostly Mormon electorate, pushing a normally solid Republican state into the tossup category. Trump may still win Utah, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1 among 1.4 million active voters, but polls show independent candidate McMullin is threatening to siphon conservative support.
Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working
When We All Vote Founder and Co-Chair Michelle Obama gives the Keynote Speech onstage at When We All Vote Inaugural Culture Of Democracy Summit on June 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Obama Joins Selena Gomez in Urging People to Vote: 'No One Has the Luxury to Sit Out'
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Sets Ambitious Goal to Register a Million Voters Ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg's spokesperson Lis Smith speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign
Political Hotshot Lis Smith Talks Women in Politics, Democrats' Future and the Secret to Buttigieg's Success
A woman deposits her vote in a sealed envelope into an official voting ballot box in Washington state, USA.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Deems Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes Illegal Ahead of Primary Elections