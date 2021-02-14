The Obamas have been married since 1992 and celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary last October

Barack Obama Shares Sweet Tribute to Wife Michelle and Daughters on Valentine’s Day

Barack and Michelle Obama are full of love for their family.

In honor of Valentine's Day, the couple shared a pair of loving tributes to each other.

"Happy Valentine's Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I'm by your side," Mrs. Obama wrote alongside a photo of the pair together.

In his own post, the former president paid tribute to both his wife as well as their two daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter," he wrote alongside a sweet family snap.

Mr. Obama, 59, and Mrs. Obama, 57, have been married since 1992, after they first met in Chicago and began dating.

The Obamas have spent much of the past year in quarantine with their two daughters.. The couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary last October.

Mrs. Obama said last fall that everyday spent with his wife, the former first lady, "makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human."

Mrs. Obama said she's "so grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us," in her own social media homage to her husband.

Image zoom Barack and Michelle Obama in 2016 | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Image zoom From left: Barack and Michelle Obama in 2009 | Credit: Pete Souza/The White House

"I love [Barack Obama] for his smile, his character, and his compassion," she wrote on Instagram.

The Obamas often shared loving photos with one another on holidays, hallmark anniversaries, birthdays and other special occasions.

The former first couple is coming off another successful year in their post-White House lives.

Mr. Obama released the first volume of his long-anticipated memoir A Promised Land last November, selling more than 3 million copies in its first month on sale, according to The Associated Press.

The former president is currently writing the second — and final — volume of his well-received memoir.

Image zoom The Obamas celebrate Thanksgiving 2019 | Credit: Michelle Obama/Twitter

It was also announced this month that construction crews in Chicago are planning to break ground on the Obama Presidential Center later this year.

Mr. Obama said the center — which will feature a library, athletic facilities, parks, an amphitheater and more — will be "a space for the community, built in partnership with the community."

As for Mrs. Obama, her widely successful post-White House career already took another step up in 2021.

The former first lady and best-selling Becoming author announced this month she's releasing a new Netflix cooking show titled Waffles + Mochi, which is being made for children. The series is set for a March 16 release.