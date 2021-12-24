Watch Barack Obama Trade Lines from Green Eggs and Ham with a Little Girl at a Vaccination Site
"You know what — you and I could go on the road," Obama joked to a little girl last month, after the two traded lines from the Dr. Seuss classic
Former President Barack Obama gave one little girl a memory to last a lifetime late last month, trading lines from a favorite book — Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham — while she waited to get her COVID-19 vaccine.
Obama met the girl during a surprise visit to a vaccination clinic at Kimball Elementary School in Southeast D.C. on Nov. 30. Obama, 60, was joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert.
A group of 5- to 11-year-olds gathered at the clinic were treated to stickers and fist-bumps from the former president, The Independent reports — and some even spoke with Obama.
One exchange, in particular, stood out, and occurred after the president asked a little girl waiting at the clinic about her favorite book.
"Do you have a favorite book?" Obama asked.
"Mm-hmm ... Green Eggs and Ham," the girl replied.
"That is one of my favorites," Obama said. "That is a classic."
Then, Obama began reciting some of the book's most famous lines.
"I do not like green eggs and ham," he said.
The little girl quickly responded with the next line in the story: "I do not like them, Sam-I-am."
"You see there, you and me, we're right there," the former president responded, continuing on with the story: "I do not like them in a box."
"I do not like them with a fox," the girl said.
"You know what — you and I could go on the road," Obama said with a laugh. "That's fantastic. That's one of my favorite books."
Obama shared video of the interaction on Twitter, writing in a caption: "I thought I knew Green Eggs and Ham better than most people, but at Kimball Elementary's vaccination site earlier this month I finally met my match."
Speaking to over 50 people including students, teachers and parents, Obama said, "Nobody really loves getting a shot. I don't love getting a shot. But I do it because it's going to help keep me healthy."
Getting more kids vaccinated, he continued, would help ensure they can socialize and attend school in person.
"It's also going to help keep schools open because the more kids are vaccinated, the less likely that we're going to have a covid outbreak in the schools," Obama said. "And that means our kids have a chance to learn together and socialize — you know, do all the things that you're supposed to be doing when you're 5 or 6 or 7 or 11."