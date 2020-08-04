15 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Barack Obama That Will Put a Smile on Your Face

The former President of the United States turns 60 today

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated August 04, 2021 01:04 PM

1 of 15

Baby Barack

Credit: Courtesy The Obama Foundation

Before he was the leader of the free world, he was just a little boy in Hawaii. Here he is pictured with his mother, Ann Dunham, in the '60s. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Congrats, Grad

Credit: Laura S. L. Kong/Getty

In 1979, a young Barack Obama escorted a classmate during the graduation ceremony at Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii. 

3 of 15

Young Love

In 1989, Barack Obama met Michelle Robinson while they worked together at a Chicago-based law firm. Michelle, who was also a Harvard Law alumna, was assigned to be his mentor. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Read All About It

The former FLOTUS was originally not interested in dating her co-worker. "After about a month, Barack, about a month in, asked me out, and I thought no way. This is completely tacky," Michelle told ABC News

Eventually, though, she gave in — and the rest is history! 

Advertisement

5 of 15

Booked and Busy

Credit: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty

The former President of the United States was also the President of the Harvard Law Review in 1990, and took these photos in the library to prove it. 

6 of 15

Harvard Grad

Credit: Joe Wrinn/Harvard University/Corbis via Getty

Obama is one of the few people we know who looks great in a yearbook photo. This shot is from the Harvard Law 1991 yearbook. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Winning Smile

Credit: Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty

Obama has always had a smile that was practically made to put us at ease. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Power Couple

Name a couple more iconic than this duo, we'll wait. 

Advertisement

9 of 15

To Have and to Hold

After getting engaged in 1991, the pair wed in Chicago on Oct. 3, 1992. According to Michelle, "Barack didn't pledge riches, only a life that would be interesting. On that promise he delivered."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Life of the Party

On their 25th anniversary, Michelle wrote of her husband on Instagram, "You can't tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night. Twenty five years later, we're still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can't imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

One Lucky Guy

Some friendly advice: Get a man who looks at you the way Barack Obama looked at his wife on their wedding day!

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

He's a Cool Dad

The Obamas welcomed their oldest daughter, Malia Ann Obama, on July 4, 1998, and her little sister Sasha on July 10, 2001. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Family Fun

Posting a throwback photo from a family vacation, Michelle wished her husband a happy birthday, captioning the sweet pic, "Happy birthday to my favorite guy. Here's to all the good days, blue skies and new adventures to come." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Lots of Laughs

"Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from," Michella wrote on Father's Day 2020. "We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father's Day, Barack! ❤️" 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

There's Snow-body Like Obama

Obama enjoys some winter fun with his little snow angels in this throwback photo. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger