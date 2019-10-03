27 Years & Counting! Here Are the Cutest Things Barack Obama Has Said About His Wife, Michelle

The former POTUS and FLOTUS are serious #CoupleGoals
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 03, 2019 11:41 AM

1 of 17

When He Quoted the Beatles and Made Us All Believe in Love 

Barack Obama/ Instagram

“Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

on Instagram, on the couple’s 27th wedding anniversary in October 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

When He Said He's a "Better Man" Because of His Wife

Michelle Obama/Twitter

“There’s no doubt I’m a better man having spent time with Michelle. I would never say that Michelle’s a better woman, but I will say she’s a little more patient.”

to Vogue in 2013

3 of 17

When He Called Michelle His "Rock"

Barack Obama/Instagram

“Obviously I couldn’t have done anything that I’ve done without Michelle. Not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways every single day.” 

to Oprah Winfrey in 2011

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

When He Said Marrying Michelle Was His Greatest Accomplishment 

Michelle Obama/Instagram

“If you were going to list the 100 most popular things that I have done as president, being married to Michelle Obama is number one.”

— during his State of the Union Address in 2010

Advertisement

5 of 17

When He Dished on Their Sweet First Kiss

Evan Vucci/AP

“I treated her to the finest ice cream Baskin-Robbins had to offer, our dinner table doubling as the curb. I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate.”

to O, the Oprah Magazine in 2007

6 of 17

On the Key to a Happy Marriage

Michelle Obama Instagram

“After about 15 years I finally figured out that she’s always right. So surprisingly we just stopped fighting after that.” 

to Ellen DeGeneres in 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

When He Bragged About What a Great Job She Did as FLOTUS 

Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

“Michelle never asked to be first lady. Like a lot of political spouses, the role was thrust upon her. But I always knew she’d be incredible at it, and put her own unique stamp on the job. That’s because who you see is who she is — the brilliant, funny, generous woman who, for whatever reason, agreed to marry me. I think people gravitate to her because they see themselves in her — a dedicated mom, a good friend, and someone who’s not afraid to poke a little fun at herself from time to time.”

to Vogue in 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

When He Tweeted How Proud He Was of Her

Reuters

“Incredible speech by an incredible woman. Couldn’t be more proud & our country has been blessed to have her as FLOTUS. I love you, Michelle.

on Twitter, after Michelle spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention

Advertisement

9 of 17

When He Called Her His Best Friend

Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty

“For the past 25 years, you’ve not only been my wife and the mother of my children, you’ve been my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and you made it your own with grace, grit and style.”

in his Farewell Address in 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

When He Revealed Her Best Quality 

Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Having said all those things, the quality I love most about her is, she’s honest and genuine. I think that comes across to people. They get a sense that they can trust her. You know, the word ‘authenticity’ is overused these days. But I do think it captures what folks are looking for — not just in leaders, but also in friends and in coworkers — and that is, folks who are on the level. People like that tell you what they think and don’t have a bunch of hidden motives. That’s who Michelle is.”

to Ladies’ Home Journal in 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

When He Was Basically a Poet Describing How in Love with Her He Is 

“Sometimes, when we’re lying together, I look at her and I feel dizzy with the realization that here is another distinct person from me, who has memories, origins, thoughts, feelings that are different from my own. That tension between familiarity and mystery meshes something strong between us. Even if one builds a life together based on trust, attentiveness and mutual support, I think that it’s important that a partner continues to surprise.”

to ABC News in 1996

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

When He Called Her a "Wonderful Role Model"

Amanda Lucidon

“The great thing about the girls is they’ve got a wonderful role model in their mom. They’ve seen how Michelle and I interact — not only the love but also the respect that I show to their mom. So I think they have pretty high expectations about how relationships should be, and that gives me some confidence about the future.”

to Essence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

When He Praised Her Sense of Humor

JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty

“Anybody who knows her well knows she’s got the best sense of humor of anyone you’d ever want to meet. She’s the most quintessentially American person I know … She’s just a wonderfully normal, levelheaded person. Any American woman who meets her would immediately identify her as a fellow traveler.”

to Marie Claire in 2008

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

When He Admitted That She "Upgraded Him"

Theo Wargo/WireImage

“Michelle’s like Beyoncé in that song, ‘Let me upgrade ya!’ She upgraded me.”

to Vogue in 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

When He Said He Could Count on Her to Keep Him Grounded

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

“What I value most about my marriage is that it is separate and apart from a lot of the silliness of Washington. And Michelle is not part of that silliness.”

to the The New York Times in 2009

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

When He Said He Wasn't Threatened by Her Success

Mark Wilson/Getty

“I’ve got to say, I always found it great if she was making all kinds of money. I didn’t feel threatened by that at all. My grandmother generally earned more than my grandfather when I was in high school, so that probably makes me more comfortable with some of these issues than others would be.”

to Marie Claire in 2008

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.