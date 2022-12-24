Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Music, Movies, Books of 2022: 'What Did I Miss?'

Santa Claus' list is usually the only one you'd want to be on this time of the year — with the exception of Barack Obama's annual round-up!

The 44th president, 61, has once again shared his end-of-the-year list of his favorite films, books, and songs, featuring everything from rising indie stars, to blockbuster flicks, to his wife Michelle's latest memoir.

In three separate posts, Obama promised he organized lists of "great movies," "great songs" and "books I enjoyed," and he didn't disappoint.

When it comes to music, Obama featured some major tracks, including Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-nominated "The Heart Part 5," Beyoncé's mega-hit "Break My Soul," SZA's fan-favorite "Shirt," "About Damn Time" from Lizzo and Bad Bunny's "Tití Me Preguntó."

But of course, he made sure to toss in some curveballs. Now, the world knows Obama listened to Steve Lacy's Gemini Rights, the latest single from Nx Worries featuring H.E.R. and even newcomer Omar Apollo — who reacted as anyone would on Twitter, blasting the timeline with heart-smile emojis.

While Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox and more also reacted to the news under his Instagram post of the list with gratitude, perhaps the most shocked of the bunch was singer-songwriter Ethel Cain — whose song "American Teenager" was selected by Obama to join the list.

"Did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism fake pop song on his year end list on my 2022 bingo," she joked on Twitter.

On his movie list, Obama included big titles such as The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Top Gun: Maverick — while also opting for a few more under-the-radar choices.

Additional films selected by Obama include Petite Man, Decision to Leave, Aftersun, Descendant, Happening, A Hero and more. As Aubrey Plaza excitedly reacted to, the former president even toasted her 2022 flick Emily the Criminal, directed by John Patton Ford.

"No words 🤯🤯🤯," Plaza wrote, sharing a screenshot of Obama's list on Instagram.

Of course, Obama also showed off his reading prowess — his book list includes titles like Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson, Trust by Hernan Diaz, The Candy House by Jennifer Egan, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton and a handful of others. Of course, he couldn't forget what very likely is his favorite of the bunch — The Light We Carry by... Michelle Obama!

"A huge thank you to each and every one of you who's taken the time to read The Light We Carry," the former first lady wrote on Twitter earlier in the week. "I've read so many of your thoughtful reflections and smiled at your photos with family and friends during my book tour. Keep tagging me using #TheLightWeCarry so I can see even more! ❤️"

At the end of each of his tweets, the former president asked his followers if he missed anything or if they had any added recommendations — so time will tell what he gushes over in 2023!