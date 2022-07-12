Former President Barack Obama Scores First Emmy Nomination

Obama will be up against other big names such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong'o for the outstanding narrator category

Barack Obama is adding another achievement to his resume.

On Tuesday, the 44th president landed a nomination for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for narrating the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks.

The outstanding narrator category also comprised four other nominees who will be up against Obama, 60, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War, David Attenborough for The Mating Game: In Plain Sight, W. Kamau Bell for We Need to Talk About Cosby and Lupita Nyong'o for Serengeti II.

Barack Obama Credit: Pete Souza/Netflix

Though he's won two Grammy Awards for best spoken word album — 2006's Dreams from My Father and 2008's The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream — this is the first Primetime Emmy nomination of his career.

Our Great National Parks is a five-part documentary series that explores some of the world's most beautiful protected lands and the astonishing creatures that call these far-flung places home.

Among different parks featured in the series include Monterey Bay, California, Kenya's Tsavo National Park, Indonesia's Gunung Leuser National Park, and the Chilean Patagonia in the far south of the country.

