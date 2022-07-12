Former President Barack Obama Scores First Emmy Nomination
Barack Obama is adding another achievement to his resume.
On Tuesday, the 44th president landed a nomination for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for narrating the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks.
The outstanding narrator category also comprised four other nominees who will be up against Obama, 60, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War, David Attenborough for The Mating Game: In Plain Sight, W. Kamau Bell for We Need to Talk About Cosby and Lupita Nyong'o for Serengeti II.
RELATED: Barack Obama Reminisces About Visiting Wild Places with His Family and Spooking the Secret Service
Though he's won two Grammy Awards for best spoken word album — 2006's Dreams from My Father and 2008's The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream — this is the first Primetime Emmy nomination of his career.
RELATED: Barack Obama Narrates New Netflix Docuseries About World's Greatest National Parks: Watch the Trailer
Our Great National Parks is a five-part documentary series that explores some of the world's most beautiful protected lands and the astonishing creatures that call these far-flung places home.
Among different parks featured in the series include Monterey Bay, California, Kenya's Tsavo National Park, Indonesia's Gunung Leuser National Park, and the Chilean Patagonia in the far south of the country.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The show was produced by Higher Ground, a production company run by Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, which was behind the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory. However, the Obamas did not have credits as producers in the project and therefore did not receive individual nominations for the Academy Awards.