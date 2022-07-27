Barack Obama Reveals His 2022 Summer Playlist: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Dr. John and More

"It's an example of how music really can bring us all together," Barack Obama said as he unveiled his summer playlist for 2022

Barack Obama's 2022 summer playlist is here!

On Instagram Tuesday, the former POTUS, 60, unveiled his highly-anticipated annual playlist for the season, sending love to new hits and unforgettable classics alike.

At the top is none other than Beyoncé's latest single, "Break My Soul," and "More Than You Know" by Dr. John.

Tems' "Vibe Out," Harry Styles' "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," and Burna Boy's "Last Last" also made the list along with "Mighty Love" by The Spinners, "Persuasive" by Doechii, and "Feelin' Alright" by Joe Cocker.

Some of Obama's other favorite tunes for the season include classics like "Blue In Green," "Save Me," and "Let's Go Crazy" by late legends Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, and Prince, respectively.

Al Green's "I Can't Get Next to You" and Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark" are other iconic hits on Obama's list.

"Energy" by Sampa the Great featuring Nadeem Din-Gabisi, "Saoko" by Rosalia and "Nobody Knows Me" by Lyle Lovett are some of other songs Obama is listening to this summer.

He rounded out his diverse list with Lil Yachty's "Split/Whole Time," Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo's "Ojitos Lindos," Koffee's "Pull Up," Maggie Rogers' "That's Where I Am," and "Wet Let" by Angelica.

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it's an example of how music really can bring us all together," Obama, who also shared his summer reading list, captioned the post, adding: "Here's what I've been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?"

Honorable mentions for his list include Drake and Rihanna's 2016 collaboration, "Too Good," "Bliss" by Amber Mark, and "I've Been Loving you" by Otis Redding.

Obama unveiled his list just after he scored a nomination for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for narrating the Netflix docuseries, Our Great National Parks.

The outstanding narrator category also comprised four other nominees who will be up against Obama, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War, David Attenborough for The Mating Game: In Plain Sight, W. Kamau Bell for We Need to Talk About Cosby and Lupita Nyong'o for Serengeti II.

Though he's won two Grammy Awards for best spoken word album — 2006's Dreams from My Father and 2008's The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream — this is the first Primetime Emmy nomination of his career.