The 44th president was touting his signature legislative achievement — and making a few jokes about what had changed in his absence

Obama Returns to White House for the First Time in 5 Years to Celebrate Affordable Care Act: 'Been a While'

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first trip back to the White House in five years, heading to the East Room to tout the Affordable Care Act, the landmark piece of legislation — first controversial and then widely popular — that was passed during his time in office.

Obama was joined for the occasion by current President Joe Biden, who served as his second-in-command for eight years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former president, 60, spoke about easing access to affordable health care alongside Biden, 79, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Obama began his time at the podium with a joke, calling Biden "vice president," before walking over and shaking his hand to applause from the audience.

Obama then went on to riff on the "changes" that had been made in the White House since Biden took office.

Barack Obama Barack Obama | Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

"It's been a while. ... Apparently Secret Service agents have to wear aviator glasses now ," Obama said, in a nod to Biden's sunglasses of choice. "The Navy mess has been replaced by a Baskin-Robbins. And there's a cat running around — which I guarantee you, Bo and Sunny would have been very unhappy about."

But Obama quickly grew more serious, saying that it felt good to be back in order to reconnect with those who help the government, and the first family, function.

"Coming back — even if I have to wear a tie, which I very rarely do these days — gives me a chance to visit with some of the incredible people who serve this White House and serve this country ever single day, a lot of times out of the limelight," he said. "They make this government function and they help people in ways big and small. And from the outside, sometimes people don't understand just how grueling this is. And how many sacrifices people make. Because those of us who are in front of the cameras oftentimes get the credit."

Obama spent most of his speech touting the importance of strengthening the ACA, which was signed into law on March 23, 2010, despite widespread Republican opposition.

The reform legislation has since survived numerous judicial and legislative challenges and has become increasingly popular with time.

"Despite great odds, Joe and I were determined," Obama said in his remarks on Tuesday. "Because we'd met too many people on the campaign trail who'd shared their stories. And our own families had been touched by illness."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Barack Obama From left: Kamala Harris Joe Biden, Barack Obama | Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

He added that he had intended to get the ACA passed even if it cost him a second term in office — "Which, for a while, it looked like it might," he added with a wry grin.

But, Obama noted, "in some cases health care subsidies aren't where we want them to be," comparing the first iteration of ACA to a "starter home" that needs to be built upon.

In an effort to strengthen the law, Biden announced on Tuesday a proposal to increase the number of dependents who can get subsidized insurance under the law. (That proposal would "fix a glitch" in the current law, Obama said.)

An executive order signed Tuesday would also expand the measure in other ways, lowering maximum out-of-pocket costs for those with employer and ACA coverage by $400 in 2022; increasing outreach and enrollment funding; and extending Medicaid eligibility.

Though Republican-led states have tried to eliminate the ACA several times since Obama left office, the Supreme Court again decided last year that it is constitutional.

Obama visited the White House weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, which he shared on Facebook and Twitter.

"I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," he wrote.