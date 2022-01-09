Barack Obama Remembers Late Sen. Harry Reid's 'Fighting Spirit' at Funeral: 'I Sure Did Love You Back' 

The former Senate majority leader, who died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28, was honored in Las Vegas on Saturday

Barack Obama said goodbye to friend and colleague Harry Reid in an emotional speech at the late senator's funeral service on Saturday.

The former Senate majority leader, who died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28, was honored at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Saturday.

In his eulogy, Obama, 60, recalled fond personal and professional memories of Reid, as he paid tribute to the Nevada lawmaker's loyalty and determination.

"During my time in the Senate, he was more generous to me than I had any right to expect," Obama said. "He was one of the first people to encourage me to run for president, believing that despite my youth, despite my inexperience, despite the fact that I was African-American, I could actually win, which, at the time, made one of us."

"You wanted Harry in the foxhole with you," he continued. "His willingness to fight by my side, to stick with me even when things weren't going our way … his willingness to be there, to fight, would last throughout my presidency. It's a debt to him that I could never fully repay."

Obama also remembered a dinner at the White House toward the end of his presidency when Reid showed a rare gesture of affection.

He shared, "Harry suddenly asked for everyone's attention. 'Listen,' he said. 'Everybody here knows that I don't show a lot of emotion, okay. That's just how I grew up. I just want to say that I'm really proud of what I've done with this president, and I love this guy.' And then, without any warning, he leaned over and kissed me on the cheek."

Obama concluded his speech with a heartfelt farewell to Reid, saying, "Goodbye, Harry. Thank you for everything. Nevada has never had a greater champion. The Senate and the country benefitted from your extraordinary leadership. And I could not have asked for a better, truer friend. I sure did love you back."

Similarly, Biden, 79, also described Reid's fierce dedication and friendship in his remarks. "Harry would always have your back like the guys I grew up with," he said. "Harry had mine, and he knew I had his."

"Harry's life shows that for all — from our darkest days, we can find light and find hope," Biden added. "Just look at his life: In just about every respect, Harry Reid came into this world with the odds against him. He believed life — and he lived it and he left it believing anything was possible. He demonstrated that anything is possible."

Reid represented Nevada in the Senate for 30 years, rising to become one of the most prominent — and powerful — Democrats in the country. His career, which included serving as the Senate majority leader from 2007 until 2015, overlapped with Biden's vice presidency, as well as Biden's time as a senator from Delaware.

The late politician was also instrumental in passing key pieces of legislation during Obama's presidency, including the Affordable Care Act, the Dodd-Frank Act and the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, part of the recovery from the 2008 recession.

Following his Nevada funeral, Reid's body will return to Washington, D.C., where he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12.

"Senator Harry Reid was a titan of public service, who for more than four decades fought relentlessly for working families like his own," House Speaker Pelosi, 81, said in announcing the invite-only ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. "It is my solemn honor as House Speaker to pay tribute to a legendary leader, a great American and my dear friend, Senator Harry Reid."

Schumer, 71, the current Senate majority leader, also praised Reid in last week's announcement.