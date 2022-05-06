Barack Obama Recalls Meeting Willie Mays as He Marks Baseball Legend's 91st Birthday

"Happy birthday to one of the greats, Willie Mays!" Barack Obama wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of himself and the Hall of Famer chatting on Air Force One

In this photo provided by The White House, President Barack Obama (L) talks with baseball great Willie Mays aboard Air Force One en route to the MLB All-Star Game in St. Louis on July 14, 2009.

Barack Obama is celebrating "one of the greats."

The former president, 60, marked baseball legend Willie Mays' 91st birthday Friday on Twitter, sharing a throwback video of the two of them deep in conversation on Air Force One during his first year in office.

"Happy birthday to one of the greats, Willie Mays! I'll always remember this conversation we had while on Air Force One during the first year of my presidency," Obama wrote. "I've always looked up to the Say Hey Kid, and I hope he's having a great 91st birthday."

In the video, Mays recalled hearing the news that Obama had been elected president. "We were just so proud. I just want to thank you," he said.

"Let me tell you, you helped us get there. If it hadn't been for folks like you and Jackie [Robinson], I'm not sure that I would get elected to the White House," Obama said, adding: "The spirit you put in the game, how you carried yourself, all that really makes a difference. It changed people's attitudes. So, you played a part in it. And now, here we are on Air Force One. That's alright."

Mays is the oldest living Hall of Famer, joining the New York Giants in 1951 and earning Rookie of the Year honors that year. He played 21 seasons with the Giants before joining the New York Mets in 1973.

Before helping to integrate the major leagues, Mays played for the Birmingham Barons of the Negro American League, an organization that formed with other leagues after Black baseball players were forced out of teams by 1900.

Amassing 3,283 hits, two NL MVP awards, 24 All-Star honors and 12 Gold Glove Awards, Mays was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979.

Obama previously celebrated Mays' milestone 90th birthday last year, posting a photo of himself and Mays during their visit on Air Force One.

