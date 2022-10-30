Politics Barack Obama Reacts After Supporter Calls Him 'Fine' During His Speech on Campaign Trail The moment occurred during his campaign rally for Democrats in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday after the former president called himself "older and grayer" By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 30, 2022 02:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock Barack Obama momentarily got distracted by a compliment from a supporter during his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan. In a clip from MSNBC shared by a user via Twitter, the former president spoke to the audience at Detroit Renaissance High School gymnasium on Saturday, while confessing: "sometimes going on a campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to not just because I am older and grayer…." As the crowd erupted in laughter at his remark, a woman who sat behind the speech podium chimed in and said, "You fine as [expletive]." Obama 'Introduces' Himself to Gen Z in Fun New Voting PSA: 'I Have the Best Jump Shot in White House History' Amused by the comment, Obama, 61, flashed a huge grin on his face as he turned around and asked the woman to repeat what she said. He later responded by joking "I'm not gonna tell Michelle [Obama] you said that." After a slight pause he added, "Although Michelle does agree, she knows." Obama traveled to Michigan this weekend to encourage voters to come out for the upcoming elections, specifically to support Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is competing against Republican candidate Tudor Dixon, The Detroit News reported. "This election requires every single one of us to do our part," he said, per the outlet. "I understand why you might be worried about the course of the country. Sometimes it's tempting just to tune out, watch football, watch Dancing With The Stars. I'm here to tell you, tuning out is not an option." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Earlier this month, Obama and his wife Michelle, 58, posted a photo from their early voting location in hopes of inspiring Americans to make their voices heard this election season. "Michelle and I voted early today. Now it's your turn," Barack wrote in a tweet at the time alongside the photo. "Check your voter registration or update it at iwillvote.com, then make a plan to vote early or on Election Day. Because every vote matters." The former First Lady echoed his sentiment, writing, "I want to see you turning out to vote with your voting squad. Barack's in my #VotingSquad — who's in yours?" In a follow-up tweet, she offered an additional resource for creating a voting plan, sharing a link to her nonpartisan initiative When We All Vote, which aims to inform Americans about the voting process and inspire people to engage with politics. Barack Obama In many regions across the United States, mail-in ballots have already been delivered and early voting locations have opened their doors, allowing citizens to beat the Election Day crowds on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This year's midterm election cycle is important regardless of political affiliation, voting rights advocates say, as numerous battleground races across the U.S. could be decided by just a handful of votes, ultimately determining the makeup of Congress and the priorities of state and local governments.