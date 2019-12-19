Barack Obama, on Hawaiian Golf Course, Plays Through on Donald Trump's Impeachment Day

Image zoom The Image Direct

Barack Obama was enjoying some swings at a golf course in Hawaii on Wednesday, while his successor Donald Trump was in the process of becoming the third president in American history to be impeached.

In photos first obtained by TMZ, the former president was spotted in his home state at Mid-Pacific Country Club, wearing a purple shirt and white shorts.

Trump routinely harped on Obama throughout his presidency for playing too much golf, slamming his predecessor’s work ethic and counting the millions of dollars Trump said Obama’s outings were costing taxpayers.

Ironically, though, Trump has already spent more time as president playing golf than Obama did in his eight years in office — pumping millions into his own private golf clubs.

“I play golf to relax,” Trump tweeted in 2014. “@BarackObama plays golf to escape work while America goes down the drain.”

Trump played golf as recently as two-and-a-half weeks ago, during the impeachment investigation, at his own Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Dating back to 2011, Trump was tweeting out his criticism of Obama’s time on the links. During the 2016 campaign, Trump promised voters he’d never play as much golf as Obama did.

“I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf,” Trump said at a 2016 rally in Virginia.

@BarackObama played golf yesterday. Now he heads to a 10 day vacation in Martha's Vineyard. Nice work ethic. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2011

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

Obama’s vacation day in Hawaii — following a multi-country trip to Asia with his Obama Foundation — was taking place while representatives in the House were debating two articles of impeachment against Trump.

The House later voted to pass both articles of impeachment, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him the third president in United States history to receive the sanction.

2019 was full of moments that show humanity at its best—compassionate, entrepreneurial, determined. And yes, hopeful. Take a look to see for yourself. https://t.co/x0ayOMM04s — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2019

On Thursday, as Trump rage-tweeted about the unfairness of his impeachment, Obama released a video evoking a spirit of unity and hope along with some of his highlights from 2019.

Trump will now face a trial in the Senate, where it’s expected the Republican majority will quickly acquit the president of his impeachment charges.