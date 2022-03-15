Barack Obama Narrates New Netflix Docuseries About World's Greatest National Parks: Watch the Trailer

“Join me in the celebration of our planet’s greatest national parks and wilderness,” the former president says to introduce Our Great National Parks, debuting April 13

Barack Obama has an — ahem — wild new gig.

The former president will narrate Our Great National Parks, Netflix's upcoming five-part documentary series that explores some of the world's most beautiful protect lands and the astonishing creatures that call these far-flung places home.

"A fish that can walk, surfing hippos that want to catch the waves, species found nowhere else on earth," Obama, 60, says in a trailer for the show, which debuts next month. "Join me in the celebration of our planet's greatest national parks and wilderness."

Each hour-long episode of the series will explore a different park, including in the waters of Monterey Bay, California, Kenya's Tsavo National Park, Indonesia's Gunung Leuser National Park and the Chilean Patagonia in the far south of the country.

Obama, who is an executive producer of Our Great National Parks as part of a broader deal with Netflix, made it a priority as president to establish and expand protections for more than 550 million acres of public lands and waters in the U.S. during his two terms in office.

"When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become," he says in the trailer. "They're a haven for endangered species and a hotbed for scientific research."

In the trailer, Obama talks about a "sleepy sloth" that "might just save us all" as scientists study the microcosm of organisms that live in its fur in an effort to learn more about the fight against cancer, malaria and antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

"This is a journey through the natural wonders of our shared birth right," he says.