Barack Obama Calls Michelle 'One of a Kind' & the 'Woman I Have Loved for So Long' in Sweet Post

Barack and Michelle Obama have been married for 26 years, and they’re still giving us all the feels!

On Tuesday, the former first lady released her highly-anticipated first memoir, Becoming, and her husband, 57, celebrated her latest milestone with a sweet dedication to his wife.

“Of course, @MichelleObama’s my wife, so I’m a little biased here,” the former president wrote on Instagram, alongside a bird’s-eye view of his wife’s book.

“But she also happens to be brilliant, funny, wise – one of a kind. This book tells her quintessentially American story,” he continued. “I love it because it faithfully reflects the woman I have loved for so long.”

The Obamas are no stranger to showing their affection for each other on social media.

Most recently, the former commander-in-chief shared a loving message to his longtime wife, who he referred to as his “favorite person to see the world with,” in honor of their 26th wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with,” Barack tweeted on Oct. 3, along with a photo of the former first lady looking out of a plane window.

Mrs. Obama then responded to her husband’s anniversary shout-out with a tweet of her own, calling him “a treasure.”

“Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect – for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls,” she wrote. “Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all.”

According to the mother of two, her new memoir is “candid and honest and open” and covers topics including marital struggles to her husband, Barack Obama, pregnancy difficulties and President Donald Trump.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, she explained why she got so open and honest in the book. “Because we’re role models, it’s important for us to be honest and say, if you’re in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that’s normal — because I felt that way,” Mrs. Obama said.

Barack and Michelle Obama AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Michelle, 54, first revealed the cover of her memoir back in May with an Instagram post, where she explained that the writing process had been “meaningful and illuminating” for her.

“I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for BECOMING,” she wrote. “The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be,” she added. “Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING.”

To coincide with the book’s launch on Tuesday and the start of Michelle’s 10-city speaking tour, the former first lady announced that she’s giving fans something to love even more: a 25-piece line of inspirational merchandise.

The American-made line will feature clothes, mugs, pins, notebooks, candles and tote bags all covered in Michelle’s own motivational messages related to her new book. Feel-good quotes including, “Find your voice,” “Excellent from the start” and her infamous line, “They go low, we go high,” decorate the clothing and accessories.

The full collection is now available and will be sold at all tour stops and at becomingmichelleobamashop.com. Additionally, all of the net proceeds will be donated to Global Girls Alliance projects to support female education initiatives throughout the world.

Also, Mrs. Obama’s speaking tour is scheduled to stop in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Denver, San Jose, and Dallas, where she will have candid conversation with some of her “dearest friends,” including Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, and Sarah Jessica Parker to name a few.