The Obamas, MLK's Daughter and More React to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation

Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States is being celebrated from Washington, D.C. to Hollywood and beyond.

On Thursday, the Senate voted to confirm President Joe Biden's lifetime appointment of Judge Jackson by a 53-47 vote in the chamber. Jackson will be sworn in this summer following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

Biden, 79, called the confirmation "a historic moment for our nation" in a tweet shared shortly after the vote was confirmed featuring a photo of Jackson and the president posing for a celebratory selfie.

"We've taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America," Biden wrote. "She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her."

First Lady Jill Biden also congratulated Jackson on Twitter, writing, "no one will forget the look on your daughter's face or your husband's pride throughout your confirmation — your journey will continue to inspire generations to come."

Former President Barack Obama also shared his support, tweeting "Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for her appointment to the Supreme Court. This is a great day for America, and a proud moment in our history."

Alongside the message, the 43rd president, 60, posted a photo of himself and Jackson sitting side-by-side in the Oval Office.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared in her husband's excitement, writing on Twitter that she "was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed" by the Senate.

"Like so many of you, I can't help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land," wrote Michelle, 58.

Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton also chimed in, noting that Jackson is the first public defender named to the Supreme Court.

"Without the commitment of voters and organizers to take back the Senate and White House, this historic moment might not have happened," said Clinton, 74. "Well done. Onward."

Many celebrities also opened up about how much Jackson's confirmation meant to them, including Viola Davis and Kerry Washington.

"Congratulations Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!!! You have made history! ❤❤❤," wrote Davis, 56, alongside an edited image of Jackson featuring the caption "She Will Rise."

Washington, 45, shared the same image in her own tweet, writing, "KENTAJI BROWN JACKSON. That is all. #InKBJWeTrust."

On Instagram, The View co-host Sunny Hostin celebrated with a photo of Biden and Jackson embracing each other after her vote was confirmed.

"Thank you President Biden for keeping your promise," wrote Hostin, 53, referencing Biden's campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Beatrice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., also honored the historic moment with a post on social media.

"Wow!" King, 59, exclaimed on Twitter, adding, "What a powerful moment in the history of this nation. What a reminder that change can come."