Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate 26 Years of 'Love, Trust and Respect' in Sweet Anniversary Tributes

Barack and Michelle Obama shared the sweetest tributes to one another in celebration of their marriage.

“Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with,” the 44th president tweeted on Wednesday, along with a photo of the former first lady looking out of a plane window.

Michelle, who officiated a wedding in Chicago just weeks prior, responded to her husband’s anniversary shout-out with a tweet of her own, calling him “a treasure.”

“Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect – for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls,” she wrote. “Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all.”

The Obamas tied the knot on Oct. 3, 1992, after three years of dating. The pair first met in Chicago where she was assigned to advise a young Barack at the law firm he was working at for the summer during law school.

Ahead of their 26th wedding anniversary, the mother of two shared a throwback photo of herself and the 44th president on their wedding day on October 3, 1992.

The photo, which was shared on Instagram in May, was snapped at the moment in the pair’s reception when the former commander-in-chief removed his bride’s garter belt. And though both were all smiles, the former first lady explained in her caption that the day was nearly a disaster.

“You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day…with a nasty head cold,” she wrote. “Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night.”

She added, “We’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.”

Sharing anniversary tributes to one another on social media has become an Obama tradition.

Last year, for their 25th anniversary, Obama was just as effusive in a video he made for his wife on their anniversary.

“The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are,” he said. “It was a lot easier for me to do it because the fact of the matter is that not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country. It’s no wonder that as people got to know you the way that I got to know you, they fell in love.”

And Mrs. Obama tweeted a black-and-white photo from their wedding day. “A quarter of a century later, you’re still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know,” she wrote. “I ❤ you.”

Mrs. Obama is keeping busy in her post-White House years: She is embarking on a 10-city book tour in November and December to promote her upcoming memoir, Becoming, in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Denver, San Jose and Dallas.

Her highly anticipated first memoir, Becoming, is out Nov. 13.