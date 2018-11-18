Barack Obama Surprises Michelle During Her Book Tour — and Brings Flowers!

Michelle Obama got a romantic treat when her husband popped by her book tour with flowers in hand.

On Saturday, former president Barack Obama appeared onstage during the former first lady‘s tour stop in Washington, D.C., with pink blooms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This is like — you know when Jay-Z comes out during the Beyoncé concert?” the former president said, according to CNN. “Like, ‘Crazy in Love’?”

“It’s the same thing. It’s just a little sample to enhance the concert,” quipped the 57-year-old, who attended the On the Run II tour in July with Mrs. Obama, 54, and had Beyoncé perform during both of his inaugurations.

RELATED: All the Biggest Revelations and Bombshells from Michelle Obama’s New Memoir, Becoming

When Valerie Jarrett, his former adviser who moderated the event, questioned the former president about the time he met Mrs. Obama, he replied, according to The Hill, “First of all, she’s really tall, and most of it was legs.”

“There are children here,” the former first lady said.

“I’m just saying … it was impressive,” he reportedly said. “You know when you meet somebody and you feel like they get it?”

RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Obama Tells Oprah Why She ‘Sobbed for 30 Minutes’ After Leaving the White House

In her memoir Becoming, Mrs. Obama revealed the she and the former president once saw a marriage counselor.

“Because we’re role models, it’s important for us to be honest and say, if you’re in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that’s normal — because I felt that way,” she said to PEOPLE, explaining why she included the tidbit in her book.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Says She & Barack Are Rediscovering Romance After the White House: ‘It’s Just the Two of Us’

“There were definitely times when I wished things were different,” she continued about her marriage, “but I don’t think I ever thought, ‘I’m just checking out of this.'”

She told PEOPLE that leaving the White House has given her more time to connect with her husband. “We are finding each other again,” she said. “We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Confession: Without Her White House Stylist, She Loses Track of Dresses, Shoes

In November, the former president gushed about his wife and her book. “Of course, @MichelleObama’s my wife, so I’m a little biased here,” he wrote on social media. “But she also happens to be brilliant, funny, wise — one of a kind. This book tells her quintessentially American story. I love it because it faithfully reflects the woman I have loved for so long.”