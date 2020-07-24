Barack Obama Joining Michelle Obama for ‘Intimate Conversation’ in First Episode of Her Podcast

The Obamas will discuss “relationships that can take some time to figure out,” specifically relationships to “our communities and to our country”

From left: former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama during her new Spotify podcast

Michelle Obama will interview a very familiar guest when husband Barack Obama joins her for the first episode of her new podcast.

Launching Wednesday on Spotify, The Michelle Obama Podcast will have a theme for each episode, with the debut centering on community.

The former first lady, 56, and former president, 58, will have “an intimate conversation about community, the love that powers our relationships, and their life after the White House,” according to a press release.

In the introduction for the first episode, Mrs. Obama says she hopes the podcast will be “a place for us to explore big topics together, to sort through the questions that we’re all trying to answer, to open up, and be a little vulnerable, and have some fun along the way.”

“I don’t want this podcast to be prescriptive or present anyone’s ideas as truth,” she continues. “I just want it to feel like we’re sitting together on a park bench or in the booth of a restaurant with the jukebox playing. And most importantly, I hope this podcast sparks ideas and topics that all you listeners can open up with in your own circles … maybe it’ll inspire you to have some conversations with loved ones that you’ve been putting off.”

Throughout the first episode, the Obamas discuss “relationships that can take some time to figure out,” specifically relationships to “our communities and to our country.”

“Sometimes this relationship might be a source of fulfillment or meaning or joy. Other times it might provoke questions that we don’t quite know the answer to,” Mrs. Obama says. “What we’re really talking about is our place in this world — how we feel about it and what we can do with the power we have.”

As for why the former first lady chose her husband and to join for the episode?

“I asked a special someone to join me for this conversation, because he’s navigated these questions throughout the course of his entire life,” she says.