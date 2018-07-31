Barack Obama and Joe Biden Take Their Bromance To The Next Level With Matching Sandwiches

The meme-inspiring, heart-warming, D.C. bromance between former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden is back — and hungrier than ever.

The longtime friends and political allies stepped out together in Washington, D.C. on Monday to grab a bite to eat at Dog Tag Bakery in Georgetown.

Obama, who once asked Biden questions about domestic policy and political strategy, now goes to his right-hand man for lunch recommendations.

“Hold on a sec, what did you get here?” the former president interrupts Biden as he asks for mustard.

“I’ve got one of these, what are they called, ham and cheese,” Biden says, holding up his lunch plate at eye-level.

“I think I’m gotta have one of those too,” Obama responds.

“He wants one of those too,” Biden says to an employee, holding cash in his hand.

The Dog Tag Bakery is more than just a popular D.C. food stop – it also supports service-disabled veterans, military spouses and caregivers as they reenter civilian life, according to its website. The bakery runs a five-month program that allows fellows to earn a Certificate in Business Administration from Georgetown University’s School of Continuing studies, participate in professional workshops and wellness programs, and acquire work experience at the bakery.

The White House Official Photographer

RELATED: Joe Biden Shares His Favorite Memes with BFF Barack Obama: ‘They’re All True!’

“Look who stopped by @DogTagBakery for lunch today! Thank you @BarackObama and @JoeBiden for supporting our mission of empowering veterans with service-connected disabilities, military spouses, and military caregivers! #BakingADifference #veterans #milspouses #caregivers,” Dog Tag Bakery tweeted on Monday.

The former president then eyed the fennel salad, eventually adding it to his order.

Obama and Biden’s choice for their lunch date may have arisen from more than their desire to support veterans or indulge in ham and cheese sandwiches. The bakery also serves ice cream, a supreme joy in life for the former VP.

Last year Cornell University officially recognized the former VP’s great passion for the sweet treat by creating a Biden-themed ice cream from Cornell Dairy ahead of him speaking at Cornell University’s convocation ceremony.