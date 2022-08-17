Barack Obama Makes Throwback 'BFD' Mic Moment Joke as Inflation Reduction Act Becomes Law

"This is a BFD," the former President wrote, while retweeting President Joe Biden's announcement that the Inflation Reduction Act was now law

By
Published on August 17, 2022 08:50 AM
Barack OBama Joe Biden
Barack Obama (L) and Joe Biden. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In a throwback moment on Twitter, former President Barack Obama acknowledged the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday.

"This is a BFD," Obama, 61, wrote while retweeting President Joe Biden's announcement that the new legislation was now law, in a post that has since been liked over 234,000 times.

"Giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices. Ensuring wealthy corporations pay their fair share in taxes. And taking the biggest step forward on climate in our history," read the rest of the tweet from Biden, 79.

Obama's Twitter reference dates back to a viral moment in March 2010, when a hot mic caught then-vice president Biden whispering to Obama that the signing of his healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act, was a "big f---ing deal."

It's not the first time the presidents have joked about Biden's unseemly enthusiasm for landmark legislation.

In April, Obama made his first trip back to the White House in five years to tout the Affordable Care Act.

Obama jokingly called Biden "vice president" before shaking his hand, to applause from the audience.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/barack-obama/" data-inlink="true">Barack Obama</a>
From left: Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Barack Obama. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

"Now, I'm gonna sign an executive order, and, Barack, let me remind you: It's a hot mic," Biden said, per The Hill, before the two hugged and Biden signed the "Continuing to Strengthen Americans' Access to Affordable, Quality Health Coverage" executive order.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides $430 billion to fight climate change and enhance health care coverage, according to NBC News, while earmarking hundreds of billions of dollars to reduce the deficit.

It's the biggest climate bill passed in history, and a huge win for the president, who said in a statement earlier this month that Senate Democrats "sided with American families over special interests."

"I ran for President promising to make government work for working families again, and that is what this bill does — period," Biden said.

