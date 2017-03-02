Obama to Receive Centennial JFK Profile in Courage Award for His 'Commitment to Democratic Ideals'

Former president Barack Obama was named the 2017 recipient of the Centennial John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Thursday.

Daughter Caroline Kennedy, the former ambassador to Japan, and her son, Jack Schlossberg, will present the award to him on May 7 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston — just a few weeks before the 100th anniversary of JFK’s birth on May 29, 1917.

According to a statement from The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, the 44th president was chosen “for his enduring commitment to democratic ideals and elevating the standard of political courage in a new century.”

“President Kennedy called on a new generation of Americans to give their talents to the service of the country,” Caroline Kennedy said in a statement, according to Boston magazine. “With exceptional dignity and courage, President Obama has carried that torch into our own time, providing young people of all backgrounds with an example they can emulate in their own lives.”

Past recipients of the Profile in Courage award, which has been given out each year since 1989, include President George H.W. Bush, Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and Congressman Bob Inglis. It is named for JFK’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Profiles in Courage, which chronicles eight senators who put their careers in jeopardy by defying the opinions of others for what they believed was right.

Obama responded to the announcement on Twitter, writing, “Humbled to be recognized by a family with a legacy of service.”

Humbled to be recognized by a family with a legacy of service. Who's your #ProfileInCourage? Tell me about them: https://t.co/euYRxWcost https://t.co/HBgFiRcq9J — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 2, 2017

Caroline endorsed Obama during his first presidential campaign despite Hillary Clinton‘s popularity. During the past election season, she stayed mum on her choice of presidential candidate. However, 24-year-old son Jack endorsed the Democratic candidate.

Schlossberg, 23, who graduated from Yale in 2015, wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post declaring he was with her.

“Voters in 1960 elected the first Catholic president. In 2012, I voted to reelect the first African American president,” he wrote, referring to his grandfather and President Obama, respectively. “Each was a vote for a man of principle and character, for a man who had proved himself capable and courageous and who would lead our country with a combination of dignity, compassion and toughness along a path of progress.”

He continued, “This year, it will be with hope and pride that I cast my vote for a woman who fits that description.”