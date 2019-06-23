Barack Obama Hangs with George Clooney Near the Actor's Lake Como Home During Italian Getaway

The Obama family continued their luxurious European vacation over the weekend, spending time in Italy with two special friends: George and Amal Clooney!

On Sunday, the men were spotted arriving by boat near a dock on Lake Como in Cernobbio — near where the Clooneys have a home.

According to Italian news reports, former President Barack Obama. 57. and former First Lady Michelle Obama, 55, were spotted out with the actor, 58, and his international human rights lawyer wife, 41, on Saturday.

Mr. and Mrs. Obama have been on vacation with former first daughters Sasha Obama, 18, and Malia Obama, 20.

Their trip started in the South of France last Friday, days after Sasha’s high school graduation, where they were spotted in Provence — hiking, dining out and absorbing the area’s rich culture, sources previously told PEOPLE.

While the Obamas’ office declined to discuss their plans, citing their status as private citizens, the four were closely tracked by local media and the tabloid press. They even visited another famous friend: Bono, stopping by his estate in Èze.

Life has changed for the former first family since leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in 2017.

Both of the girls are now out of high school, and their parents are keeping busy. “I’ve got an initiative, I’ve got a book, I’ve got a husband I can see again,” Mrs. Obama told PEOPLE in November.

“I feel good about it,” she added of becoming an empty-nester.

The former commander-in-chief, on the other hand, is getting a chance to relax. (He is also working on a forthcoming memoir.)

David Axelrod, chief strategist for the Obama campaign and close friend to the 44th president, told PEOPLE in 2017 that Obama “no longer has that mortal power in his hands or the grave responsibilities. And for a guy who took those very seriously, that’s a liberating thing.”

Meanwhile, those looking to follow in the double date with the Obamas and Clooneys are in luck.

As part of a campaign to raise donations for the Clooney Foundation for Justice through Omaze, the famous couple is opening the doors of their luxurious villa on Lake Como to one lucky couple, in a new sweepstakes.

Anyone can enter, simply by going to omaze.com/clooney. The experience includes lunch with George and Amal, samples of some of Italy’s finest Prosecco, charcuterie and cheese, as well as a roundtrip airfare for two including 4-star hotel accommodations.

All of the proceeds will go toward the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

“That’s right, to benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice, we’re inviting you and a guest to go on a double date with Amal, a world-renowned human rights lawyer, law school professor and a leading thinker on the concept of justice throughout the world and me… an actor,” George joked in a video announcing the contest back in May.