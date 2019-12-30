Barack Obama Names Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers and Lizzo as Some of His Favorites on 2019 Playlist

Barack Obama kept up his year-end list tradition on Monday, tweeting out a list of his top music picks from 2019.

The former president’s list includes a range of music, from worldwide pop stars such as Beyonce and Lil Nas X to indie rock artists Big Thief and Sharon Van Etten.

“If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,” Obama, 58, tweeted along with a list of his favorite songs of the year.

“I love you so much Mr. Obama.. thanks for assisting me with my morning cry 🥺🥰🤪,” Lizzo responded on Twitter. Her hit “Juice” was included on Obama’s list.

Obama’s list also included DaBaby’s “Suge,” as well as tracks from Frank Ocean, Alicia Keys and Maggie Rogers.

Image zoom The Obama Foundation

Mavis Staples’ 2019 protest track “Change” — off her latest album We Get By — is also a notable track on Obama’s annual list.

“Gotta change around here / Can’t go on this way / Things gotta change around here / Say it loud, say it clear,” Staples sings on the track.

“Making President @BarackObama’s Favorite Music of 2019 list has me feeling like… 💫,” Staples wrote on Twitter with a picture of her hugging the former president.

RELATED: Barack Obama Names Fleabag, Little Women and The Irishman Among His Top 2019 TV Shows and Movies

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

President Obama also shared a Spotify playlist of his favorite songs from 2019:

Lil Nas X’s massive hit “Old Town Road” went viral earlier this year, breaking the record for the longest-running No. 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Did I know it would become the longest running number 1️⃣ song of all time? NO! but I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me,” Lil Nas X, real-name Montero Lamar Hill, said on Instagram earlier this year. “This song has changed my life and the way I see the world around me in less than a year.”

RELATED: Obama Says Women are ‘Indisputably Better’ Leaders Than Men — and Old Men Should Get Out of the Way

I love you so much Mr. Obama.. thanks for assisting me with my morning cry 🥺🥰🤪 https://t.co/K9BV0YuGX8 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 30, 2019

Amanda Shires, a member of The Highwomen, also thanked Obama on Twitter for including the group’s “Redesigning Women” on his year-end list.

“Thanks @BarackObama for including us @TheHighwomen! Also, love that @DaBabyDaBaby,” the country songwriter said.

Staples and Shires weren’t the only people gushing over Obama’s annual list on Monday.

Twitter users immediately celebrated the eclectic list, which touched on music across genres, levels of popularity, and musicians spanning generations — from the 80-year-old Staples to the 20-year-old Lil Nas X.

RELATED: The Obamas Celebrate the Holidays with Christmas Card: ‘Let’s Continue Working to Become Even Better’

Imagine pulling up to Obama in traffic and he’s just listening to Big Thief https://t.co/Me8FewoMOu — The Alternative (@GetAlternative) December 30, 2019

Obama also shared his favorite TV shows and movies of 2019 over the weekend, naming Fleabag and The Irishman among his favorites from the year.

The father of two also shared a list of his favorite books from 2019.

“As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter,” he said. “I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.”