Barack Obama Names Fleabag, Little Women and The Irishman Among His Top 2019 TV Shows and Movies

Barack Obama has revealed his favorite television shows and movies of the past year.

The former president, 58, listed his recommendation of comedies, dramas and thrillers on social media Sunday.

“This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert,” Obama wrote in the caption.

Among his favorite films were the Olivia Wilde-directed Booksmart, Awkwafina-starring The Farewell, Matt Damon and Christian Bale-starring Ford v. Ferrari, Martin Scorsese-directed The Irishman, Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan-starring Just Mercy, Greta Gerwig-directed Little Women as well as the Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver-starring Marriage Story.

Wilde reacted to the shout-out on Twitter with a gif of Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein. “OH MY GOD,” the mom of two wrote.

Popular TV shows Fleabag, Unbelievable and Watchmen made a special category. “And quick list of TV shows that I considered as powerful as movies,” he said.

“We couldn’t ask for higher praise than this,” the Amazon Prime show tweeted in response.

In addition, the father of two noted his Netflix documentary with wife Michelle Obama. “Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. It’s our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I’m excited about the other projects we’ve got in the works,” Obama said.

American Factory, a documentary on post-industrial Ohio, premiered on Netflix in August, marking the first film released through their highly anticipated production deal with Netflix that the former first couple hopes can help viewers “get outside of themselves.”

On Saturday, Obama recommended 19 books to mark the end of 2019.

“As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter,” he tweeted, adding, “I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.”

Former first lady Michelle’s best-selling memoir Becoming, which was released in November 2018, made his 2018 list of favorite books.